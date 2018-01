Tech :  Pixar's most and least successful movies at the box office, ranked

news

With the release of its 19th film, "Coco," in November, Pixar continued a streak of box-office domination that began with the release of its first film, "Toy Story," in 1995.

Though each Pixar film released has made the studio a substantial net profit, not every movie has lived up to the immense success of some of the company's true blockbusters.

Using Box Office Mojo's and The Numbers' sales and production statistics for each film, Business Insider has ranked all 19 Pixar movies so far by their inflation-adjusted net profit.

Adjusting all global box-office receipts and budgets for inflation using the US inflation calculator, we subtracted budgets from worldwide box-office grosses to determine which Pixar film has been the most financially successful over time. (This doesn't take into account marketing and other costs, however, so true net profits are actually smaller.)

Read on to see which Pixar film came out on top:

19. "The Good Dinosaur" (2015) - Adjusted net profit: $150.6 million

Adjusted gross: $345.7 million

Unadjusted gross: $332.2 million

Adjusted budget: $195.1 million

Unadjusted budget: $187.5 million





18. "Cars 3" (2017) - Adjusted net profit: $208.7 million

Adjusted gross: $383.7 million

Unadjusted gross: $383.7 million

Adjusted budget: $175 million

Unadjusted budget: $175 million

17. "A Bug's Life" (1998) - Adjusted net profit: $368.1 million

Adjusted gross: $549.7 million

Unadjusted gross: $363.2 million

Adjusted budget: $181.5 million

Unadjusted budget: $120 million

16. "Brave" (2012) - Adjusted net profit: $381.8 million

Adjusted gross: $580.6 million

Unadjusted gross: $540.4 million

Adjusted budget: $198.7 million

Unadjusted budget: $185 million

15. "Cars 2" (2011) - Adjusted net profit: $397 million

Adjusted gross: $616.4 million

Unadjusted gross: $562.1 million

Adjusted budget: $219.3 million

Unadjusted budget: $200 million

14. "WALL-E" (2008) - Adjusted net profit: $404.7 million

Adjusted gross: $610.9 million

Unadjusted gross: $533.2 million

Adjusted budget: $206.2 million

Unadjusted budget: $180 million

13. "Coco" (2017) - Adjusted net profit: $414 million

Adjusted gross: $589 million

Unadjusted gross: $589 million

Adjusted budget: $175 million

Unadjusted budget: $175 million

12. "Cars" (2006) - Adjusted net profit: $418.7 million

Adjusted gross: $565.5 million

Unadjusted gross: $462 million

Adjusted budget: $146.8 million

Unadjusted budget: $120 million

11. "Toy Story" (1995) - Adjusted net profit: $556 million

Adjusted gross: $604.6 million

Unadjusted gross: $373.5 million

Adjusted budget: $48.5 million

Unadjusted budget: $30 million

10. "Ratatouille" (2007) - Adjusted net profit: $559.9 million

Adjusted gross: $738.4 million

Unadjusted gross: $620.7 million

Adjusted budget: $178.4 million

Unadjusted budget: $150 million

9. "Monsters University" (2013) - Adjusted net profit: $576.2 million

Adjusted gross: $788 million

Unadjusted gross: $744.2 million

Adjusted budget: $211.7 million

Unadjusted budget: $200 million

8. "Toy Story 2" (1999) - Adjusted net profit: $603.1 million

Adjusted gross: $736.4 million

Unadjusted gross: $497.3 million

Adjusted budget: $133.2 million

Unadjusted budget: $90 million

7. "UP" (2009) - Adjusted net profit: $643.9 million

Adjusted gross: $845.1 million

Unadjusted gross: $735 million

Adjusted budget: $201.2 million

Unadjusted budget: $175 million

6. "Monsters Inc." (2001) - Adjusted net profit: $644.4 million

Adjusted gross: $804.7 million

Unadjusted gross: $577.4 million

Adjusted budget: $160.2 million

Unadjusted budget: $115 million

5. "The Incredibles" (2004) - Adjusted net profit: $706.4 million

Adjusted gross: $826.6 million

Unadjusted gross: $633 million

Adjusted budget: $120.1 million

Unadjusted budget: $92 million

4. "Inside Out" (2015) - Adjusted net profit: $710.4 million

Adjusted gross: $892.5 million

Unadjusted gross: $857.6 million

Adjusted budget: $182.1 million

Unadjusted budget: $175 million

3. "Finding Dory" - Adjusted net profit: $851.5 million

Adjusted gross: $1.057 billion



Unadjusted gross: $1.028 billion

Adjusted budget: $205.5 million

Unadjusted budget: $200 million

2. "Toy Story 3" (2010) - Adjusted net profit: $980.7 million

Adjusted gross: $1.206 billion

Unadjusted gross: $1.066 billion

Adjusted budget: $226.2 million

Unadjusted budget: $200 million

1. "Finding Nemo" (2003) - Adjusted net profit: $1.134 billion

Adjusted gross: $1.260 billion

Unadjusted gross: $940.3 million

Adjusted budget: $126 million

Unadjusted budget: $94 million