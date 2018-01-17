Tech :  Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar could reportedly make $20-40 million in a new deal for his music

news

Kendrick Lamar is reportedly in talks to sign a new publishing deal that could net him well over $20 million for the rights to his music catalog, according to Billboard.

Sources told the outlet that Lamar's label, Top Dawg Entertainment, is shopping around for a publishing deal in the range of $20 million to $40 million. The 30-year-old rapper's current deal with Warner/Chappell Music, which he signed in 2010 as a burgeoning independent artist, is set to expire soon.

According to Billboard's sources, one bidder for the rights to Lamar's songs has offered $28 million, while another firm offered a $23 million deal with an $11 million signing bonus. The deals would likely be for the rights to Lamar's entire songwriting catalog.

Top Dawg Entertainment and Warner Music Group declined to comment on the matter to Billboard.

Lamar's last album, "DAMN.," was certified double platinum by the RIAA, for album sales and streaming-equivalent figures, following its release in April 2017.

"DAMN." gave Lamar his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the single "Humble," as well as seven nominations for the upcoming 60th Grammy Awards.