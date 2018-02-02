Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Razer is offering a 'special' version of its Phone that comes with red envelopes for the Chinese New Year


Tech Razer is offering a 'special' version of its Phone that comes with red envelopes for the Chinese New Year

  • Published: , Refreshed:

One of the red envelopes comes with collectable Razer zVault coins.

null play

null

(Razer)

  • Razer made a special version of its Razer Phone to celebrate the Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese New Year.
  • Razer's special-edition phone features a gold Razer symbol on the back, and comes in a gorgeous red Spring Festival-themed box.
  • It costs the same as the original Razer Phone, at $700.

Gaming company Razer is offering a special limited edition of its Razer Phone to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese New Year.

The only difference between the Spring Festival model and the original is a gold Razer symbol on the back of the device. The original has a black logo that contrasts slightly against the Phone's matte-black back. The special edition Razer Phone has the same $700 price tag as the original.

null play

null

(razer)

The Spring Festival model also comes in a beautiful red Spring Festival-inspired box, and it comes with red envelopes that are traditionally used to gift money during the Festival. One of the red envelopes also contains collectible Razer zVault coins. Razer zVault is the company's own digital currency.

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan hails from China, thus explaining why Razer is making a special version of its Phone for the upcoming event in China.

The Razer Phone's key differentiator is its incredibly smooth screen that displays the Android operating system, videos, and games up to 120 frames per second. Most phones can only achieve up to 60 frames per second. The difference is actually quite noticeable, and I'd personally be disappointed if future phones don't come with displays similar to the Razer Phone.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Falcon 900 EX EASY Ghana's presidential jet is one of the priciest in...bullet
2 Tech In reversal, FEMA says it is not 'shutting off' hurricane aid to...bullet
3 Tech AMD plans to release Spectre-proof processors — but you...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Here’s how to play HQ Trivia, the smartphone game from a red-hot startup rumored to be worth $100 million
"Black Panther."
Tech Facebook shut down a group that was planning to tank the 'Black Panther' Rotten Tomatoes audience score
The US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Tech The venue for the 2018 Super Bowl defies traditional sports stadium design — take a look inside
Mario's stacking coins for Nintendo, as per usual.
Tech Nintendo is doing really, really well — here are the 6 craziest stats that highlight the company's return to dominance