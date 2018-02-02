Tech :  RED announced its $1,200 smartphone is coming this summer — take a look at all its futuristic technologies

In a more recent update on the smartphone's status, RED's founder, Jim Jannard, shared additional details and a rough estimate of a release date.
Last summer, the professional camera company RED announced it would release the "world's first holographic media machine" in early 2018.
The Hydrogen One phone, starting at $1,195, was immediately available to preorder.
RED teased an image of the Hydrogen One and gave the popular YouTube tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (known as MKBHD) a nonfunctional prototype, but not much else was shared about the device for several months.
In an update last month on the smartphone's status, RED's founder, Jim Jannard, shared additional details and a rough launch estimate for the final product, which both he and the company's president, Jarred Land, now own.
"I can proudly say that my current phone (and Jarred's) is a working HYDROGEN One... serial numbers EVT1- 0001 and 0002," Jannard wrote on a RED message board. "While there are still a few things to add, it does everything we need from a cell phone... plus display 4-view content. It is awesome. If we never sell one phone... I am totally happy. We both have exactly what we wanted."
Here's a closer look at the Hydrogen One smartphone.
Jeff Dunn contributed to an earlier version of this post.
RED says the base version of the Hydrogen One will use aluminum (for $1,195) and a pricier model will be made of titanium ($1,595).
Of the Hydrogen One's industrial design, Jannard said, "This works."
He added: "The scallops make it easier to hold, fish out of your pocket... and looks cool as hell."
The phone will have multichannel spatial sound for both the internal stereo speakers and the headphones, the update post says. Jannard said the phone would also include a dual SIM slot, which is extremely useful for travelers.
In 2D mode, or normal cellphone mode, the resolution is said to be 2560x1440. That's sharper than the 2463x1125 resolution of the slightly bigger iPhone X, which has a 5.8-inch display.
For the "holographic" mode, Jannard says, the screen dims a bit before it pops out an image you can see without needing special glasses.
Jannard calls this "4V resolution" and says it's "better than 3D," but what that means isn't completely clear.
The "holographic" tech is optional; if you want to use the Hydrogen One without it, you can. But it's apparently going to have a very large battery for capturing and playing content. Buyers might want to take advantage of the size — and the price.
The smartphone "weighs about 2 ounces more than most 5.7-inch cell phones," since it's a few millimeters bigger and a bit thicker, Jannard said.
"Think SOLID," he added.
The phone won't need an additional module to shoot 3D or 4V on either the front or the back cameras, though. The stackable multicomponent modular system is "done through our pogo pin system on the back of the phone," Jannard said.
The modules might be worth the extra thickness, though. Jannard teased a YouTube-like network to "sell your 4V projects or give them away for free."
Jannard also mentioned an announcement about social-media partners, meaning you might be able to share "holographic" videos on your existing platforms.
Jannard said a coming post on the RED forum would show users how to shoot and create 4V content, so maybe we'll get a better glimpse of the functionality soon.
RED is also showing prototypes of the Hydrogen One phone to prospective content-production partners and said it would hold an event in April that customers who have preordered it can also attend.
The Hydrogen One phone isn't expected to ship via carriers until this summer, but preordered unlocked phones will ship earlier.
There's still no official word on carrier support just yet; it will take some time for carriers to certify the device.
Though the phone is chunky and expensive, if it is indeed a modular, glasses-free 3D device, the Hydrogen One will be one of the more interesting smartphones. Of course, we'll have to see a working model first.