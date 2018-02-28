Tech :  Salesforce revenues are up 24% and company shares just hit an all-time high (CRM)

Salesforce upped its 2019 revenue forecast to $12.6 billion to $12.65 billion.
Salesforce is quickly outpacing its own revenue goals, and fiscal year 2018 was no exception.
The cloud software company beat analyst expectations for the fourth quarter, with revenue up 24% from the year before. Fiscal year revenue also beat, and was up 25% from fiscal year 2017.
Salesforce also raised its guidance for 2019 by $150 million, to between $12.60 billion and $12.65 billion. The company projects an adjusted earnings per share of $2.02 to $2.04 for fiscal year 2019 as well.
Investors had a mixed reaction after the bell on Wednesday. Shares for the company surged up to an all-time high of $118.60 in after-hours trading, before falling down less than a percentage point around $115.619.
Here's what Salesforce reported:
This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updated information.