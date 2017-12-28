Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Samsung has a new battery issue in its latest phone


It's a year after the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 started exploding, and now the Galaxy Note 8 won't charge for some customers.

(Corey Protin/Business Insider)

  • Some people using Samsung's latest phone, the Galaxy Note 8, are complaining that it won't charge.
  • Samsung is reportedly aware of the problem and is replacing devices.
  • Samsung had serious battery issues in the Galaxy Note 7 when several phones exploded.


Samsung has another battery issue to deal with: Android Authority reports that several customers using the Galaxy Note 8 are complaining that the battery in their phones stops charging.

The issue seems to come after the phone battery is fully drained to 0% and shuts down. When customers try to charge the phone again, it doesn't charge at all.

Samsung's help forum has several posts from customers complaining about their phones not charging. "I've tried 3 different power cables and cords but nothing," one user wrote. "I charged overnight and still nothing. Completely dead. Phone still looks brand new because I bought a rugged case for it. I've treated it like a newborn baby so it must be defective."

Samsung employees in the help forum appear to be offering repairs and replacement devices for customers with phones that aren't charging. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One customer recorded a video showing his phone failing to charge:

The Galaxy Note 8 is the follow-up to the Galaxy Note 7, which suffered from serious battery problems. Samsung was forced to stop making the device after many customers complained about the device overheating and even exploding.

A Galaxy Note 7 phone after overheating. play

A Galaxy Note 7 phone after overheating.

(AP)
