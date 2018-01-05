Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  See South Korea's 2018 Winter Olympics venues in new photos taken from space


  • Published:

DigitalGlobe, a satellite-imaging company, has photographed South Korea's stadiums, alpine tracks, skiing hills, and other venues in Pyeongchang from space.

(Petros Giannakouris/AP)

The world is just a month away from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The winter games are held every four years, and this year athletes will compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals in the city of Pyeongchang.

South Korea has built or modified 13 venues for the sporting event, and the satellite-imaging company DigitalGlobe has recently flown overhead with its spacecraft and photographed them.

"The images were taken by DigitalGlobe's WorldView-3 satellite on Dec. 31 and WorldView-2 satellite on Jan. 2," a company spokesperson said in an email.

Here's what the site of the 2018 Winter Olympics looks like from hundreds of miles above Earth, and what the satellite pictures show.

The 2018 Winter Olympic games are being hosted by South Korea in Pyeongchang County.

(Google Earth; Business Insider)


The 13 competition venues are spread out all over the region, with some clustered in the city of Gangneung.

(DigitalGlobe)


In this image of Gangneung (clockwise from top) we can see the ice hockey, curling, figure-skating venues, and speed-skating venues.

(DigitalGlobe)


The Kwandong Hockey Center is decked out with solar panels.

(DigitalGlobe)


Other venues are clustered in the nearby mountains and hills of Pyeongchang.

(DigitalGlobe)


Here's Olympic Stadium, where the opening ceremony will be held.

(DigitalGlobe)


And the Olympic Village.

(DigitalGlobe)


The Alpensia Ski Jumping Center.

(DigitalGlobe)


The Alpensia Biathlon and Cross Country Center.

(DigitalGlobe)


This is the Jeongseon Alpine Center, where downhill, super-g, and alpine combined events will be held.

(DigitalGlobe)


This curvy course is the Olympic Sliding Center, where bobsled, luge, and skeleton events will be held.

(DigitalGlobe)


Phoenix Snow Park: Home of freestyle skiing and snowboarding events.

(DigitalGlobe)


And the slalom and the giant slalom will be held here at the Yongypong Alpine Center.

(DigitalGlobe)


