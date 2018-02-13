Tech :  Siri lags behind rivals in accuracy on the HomePod (AAPL)

news

Apple’s voice assistant Siri significantly lags behind competitors in terms of answering questions accurately on its smart speaker, according to new data from Loup Ventures.

After running a comparison of voice assistant accuracy when accessed through their respective smart speakers — Siri on the HomePod, Alexa on the Echo smart speaker, Assistant on Google Home, and Cortana on the Invoke smart speaker — Loup Ventures found that Siri on HomePod lagged behind Google Assistant on Google Home in every instance, and behind other competitors in varying categories.

Researchers asked each voice assistant 782 different queries within five categories: local, commerce, navigation, information, and command. On average, Google’s voice assistant led in every single category. Overall, Google Assistant answered queries accurately 81% of the time, well above Alexa and Cortana, which answered 64% and 57% correctly, respectively. In comparison, Siri answered only 52% of queries accurately.

While Apple’s HomePod is the best-sounding smart speaker on the market, Siri’s poor accuracy could limit its usefulness. Among the frustrations cited in early reviews are HomePod Siri’s inability to set more than one timer at once, read off a recipe, or answer simple questions that Assistant and Alexa can field easily. The HomePod also doesn’t allow unique voice recognition, meaning all permissions are activated for anyone within screaming distance of the speaker. Both Google and Amazon enable voice profiles for their smart speakers, allowing for different permissions and an added layer of security for voice assistant tasks like reading personal text messages.

Google Assistant’s and Alexa’s abilities to outperform Siri on the HomePod will likely help the Google Home and Amazon Echo smart speakers lead the smart speaker market in the near term. According to Loup Venture analysts, the HomePod will account for 12% of the global smart speaker shipments market in 2018, while Google Home will hold a 32% share, and Echo smart speakers will command a 52% share. Apple’s share of the global smart speaker market will likely remain the same by 2022, leaving Google and Amazon to fight for the remaining share.

