Tech :  Snap tells the 1.2 million people that signed petition to remove latest Snapchat update that they're out of luck (SNAP)

Snapchat told disillusioned users that it would add an update to its new app which will make it easier for them to sort through different stories.

The promise came in an official response from the company to a Change.org petition, which had 1.2 million signees asking for the company to undo its recent Snapchat redesign.

Still, the new app isn't going anywhere.



Over 1.2 million Snapchat users were rebuffed on Wednesday as the company officially affirmed its commitment to a contentious new app update which went into effect in early February.

In an official response on Change.org, where user Nic Rumsey posted a petition called "Remove the new Snapchat Update," the Snapchat team wrote that they "completely understand the new Snapchat has felt uncomfortable for many."

The statement highlights that the app will "adapt" to each user and "get smart over time." It also introduced an upcoming update to the app, which will add tabs in both Friends and Discover to make it easier for users to sort through different stories.

The app update redesigned how stories are sorted so that users have more clear distinctions between content from people they know, and content from brands and celebrities.

In keynote at the Goldman Sach's Technology and Internet conference last week, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said that users have complained that they no longer feel like celebrities are their friends on the app. This, he said, is for the best.

"We'd been thinking about the redesign for a really long time because we were frustrated that when you looked at the [app], both sides looked the same," Spiegel said. "We're excited about what we're seeing so far. Even the complaints we're seeing reinforce the philosophy. The frustrations we're seeing really validate those changes."

The Change.org petition, less than a month old, had 1,224,987 signatures at press time — most of the way to its goal of 1.5 million signatures.

Here's the full statement:

To Nic and all of the Snapchatters who signed this petition,



We hear you, and appreciate that you took the time to let us know how you feel. We completely understand the new Snapchat has felt uncomfortable for many.



By putting everything from your friends in one place, our goal was to make it easier to connect with the people you care about most. The new Friends page will adapt to you and get smarter over time, reflecting who you’re most likely to be Snapping with at that moment. This same personalization is also true of the new Discover, which will adapt to you the more that you use it.



Beginning soon on iOS, and with Android in the coming weeks, we are introducing tabs in Friends and Discover, which will make it easier to find the Stories that you want, when you want them. Once you receive the update, you’ll be able to sort things like Stories, Group Chats, and Subscriptions, allowing you to further customize your own experience on the app.



This new foundation is just the beginning, and we will always listen closely to find new ways to make the service better for everyone. We are grateful for your enthusiasm and creativity. We are very excited for what’s ahead.



Love,

Team Snapchat