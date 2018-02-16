Tech :  Snapchat courts influencers with analytics tool (SNAP)

news

Snapchat released an in-app tool that provides popular creators with detailed viewership analytics on their Stories, Marketing Land reports.

The tool enables influencers to access their Stories' audience demographics and interests, average time spent, and completion rates, among other metrics. The tool is available to influencers with large Snapchat followings, or those who are part of Snapchat’s Official Stories program. Previously, influencers could see only daily Story view counts, which disappeared after 24 hours.

The tool highlights Snapchat’s broader effort to lure in influencers, a group the company hasn’t historically catered to. During its Q3 2017 earnings call, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel admitted the company has largely “neglected the creator community,” but plans to roll out tools in 2018 that help influencers monetize. The analytics tool is one of Snapchat’s first steps toward cultivating more influencers, who are valuable to the company because they can ultimately bring their loyal follower bases to the platform with them.

The move by Snapchat could spur influencer marketing activity on the platform:

The analytics tool can help guide influencers' content strategies. For example, if an influencer sees most of their followers are interested in movies, they could opt to post more movie-related Stories. This may help influencers keep their followers returning to see their content and, subsequently, increase viewership of their Stories.

And it will help influencers convince brands to sponsor their Stories. For example, an influencer can use the data to prove their followers are interested in beauty products to help secure a brand sponsorship from a makeup brand. Moreover, brands will generally feel more comfortable investing in influencers who can provide them with granular audience insights.

Snapchat is looking to better compete with Instagram as a marketing platform.Instagram already offers Stories analytics, including impressions, reach, replies, and exits, to users with business accounts. And over 28% of influencers cited the Facebook-owned app as the most important platform to their personal brand — 0% cited Snapchat, according to an August 2017 survey by Adweek. The new analytics tool could help Snapchat make its platform more attractive to influencers, but it's likely these creators will continue to prioritize Instagram in the near term thanks to its bigger Stories reach.

