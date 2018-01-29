Home > Business Insider > Tech >

'SNL' addressed the controversy surrounding the Aziz Ansari sexual-misconduct allegation in a darkly funny skit


Tech 'SNL' addressed the controversy surrounding the Aziz Ansari sexual-misconduct allegation in a darkly funny skit

  Published:

"Saturday Night Live" addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct against Aziz Ansari in the form of an uncomfortable dinner-party conversation.

  A woman accused Ansari of sexual misconduct in a story on Babe.net earlier this month.
  • A woman accused Ansari of sexual misconduct in a story on Babe.net earlier this month.
  • Many have criticized aspects of the story's reporting, and The New York Times published an op-ed article defending Ansari.
  • The darkly funny sketch satirizes the difficulty of discussing the subject.


"Saturday Night Live" tackled the tricky conversation surrounding the recent allegation of sexual misconduct against Aziz Ansari in a darkly funny sketch of a dinner-party conversation.

In the sketch, the cast member Heidi Gardner asks others at the table whether they've read a New York Times op-ed article about Ansari, eliciting a series of uncomfortable responses that satirize the difficulty of discussing the topic.

Earlier this month, an unnamed woman accused Ansari of sexual misconduct in a story on Babe.net. The woman, a 23-year-old photographer, told the publication that she "felt violated" during an encounter after a date with Ansari and described it as "sexual assault." Ansari said in a statement that from his point of view all indications were that the encounter was "completely consensual."

Many have criticized aspects of the reporting of the Babe story — including the writer of the Times op-ed article defending Ansari — sparking the first substantive and mainstream public debate in the reckoning on sexual-misconduct allegations against powerful men since the #MeToo movement gained prominence late last year.

In the sketch, the restaurant darkens and ominous horror music plays as the topic of Ansari comes up. The cast members take turns making hesitant remarks before another interrupts to keep them from going too far.

"While I applaud the movement ..." Kenan Thompson says before Gardner quickly warns, "Watch it."

Watch the sketch:

