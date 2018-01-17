Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Social publisher NowThis has brought back its website after a 3-year hiatus following Facebook's massive New Feed changes


Tech Social publisher NowThis has brought back its website after a 3-year hiatus following Facebook's massive New Feed changes

  • Published:

In early 2015, NowThis went all-in on a distributed Media model, shutting down its website in favor of publishing all of its content directly on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

null play

null

(Getty/Jemal Countess)


In early 2015, NowThis went all-in on a distributed Media model, shutting down its website in favor of publishing all of its content directly on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Nearly three years since, the Group Nine Media-owned publisher has reinstated its website. The revamped NowThisNews.com site went live on Wednesday, Business Insider has learned.

A pioneer of millennial-focused, short-form video content, NowThis has long argued against a destination website as being the primary medium of reaching news consumers.

The move comes on the heels of Facebook's sweeping decision last week to fundamentally alter the News Feed and populate it with more user content versus brand and publisher content to enable "meaningful interactions."

Facebook's decision has caused many publishers to stop dead in their tracks and reconsider their reliance on social media platforms. BuzzFeed, for instance, started running ads on Friday to direct readers to its own mobile app, where it has a more direct relationship with them.

Business Insider has reached out to Group Nine Media for comment but had not heard back at the time of publication.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech 10 years after cold calling his way into a job, this Ghanaian...bullet
2 New Mineral Ghana is hoping Lithium becomes the new goldbullet
3 Tech 11 fitness myths that are doing more harm than goodbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Tim Cook
Tech Tim Cook says Apple told users it was slowing their iPhones, but adds, 'I don't think a lot of people were paying attention' (AAPL)
Tom Siebel, founder, chairman and CEO of C3 IoT.
Tech C3 IoT, an almost failed startup founded by a colorful billionaire who was trampled by an elephant, has raised another $100 million
google shuttle bus attacked
Tech Buses carrying Apple and Google workers had their windows broken in a series of targeted highway attacks
JK Rowling, legendary fantasy author and crusher of Exeter students' dreams.
Tech JK Rowling just debunked a legendary 'Harry Potter' myth about her university — and students are shocked