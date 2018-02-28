Tech :  Spotify, the music streaming service that's crushing Apple Music, just filed to go public in a very weird way

news

Spotify filed the paperwork to list shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company is planning to do a "Direct IPO" which bypasses the typical Wall Street process.

Spotify is the largest music streaming service with 71 million paid suscribers.



Spotify has filed paperwork for a direct public offering, an unusual process to quickly list its shares as it races with Apple to become the de-facto standard in the fast growing music streaming business.

The 10-year-old Sweedish company filed an F-1 prospectus with the SEC on Wednesday for the offering. Spotify plans to list shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "SPOT."

Spotify pioneered the music streaming business, which has overtaken digital downloads, as well as the ravaged CD business, to become the largest segment of the music industry in the US.

With 71 million paid subscribers, Spotify is currently the world leader, but it is facing stiff competition from Apple, whose three-year old Apple Music service has already racked up 36 million subscribers.

The company has ramped up its marketing spending to fight that battle, causing it to incur growing losses. In 2017, Spotify said it had a net loss of €1.2 billion, compared to a net loss of €539 million the year before.

Spotify is offering its shares directly to investors, bypassing the typical Wall Street process where banks are hired to find buyers for the shares. It listed a valuation of $1 billion, though that figure is likely a placeholder number that could change as the offering gets closer.

