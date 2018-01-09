Tech :  Step inside Cristiano Ronaldo's £4.8 million luxury family villa in Spain, complete with two pools and giant portraits of himself

news

Cristiano Ronaldo topped Forbes' highest-paid athletes list for a second time in a row in 2017, having taken in an impressive $93 million in salary and endorsements.

And fortunately for his fans, the Real Madrid footballer is not afraid to flaunt his fortune and luxurious lifestyle on Instagram.

He frequently treats his 118 million Instagram followers to snaps of him on holiday and flying around the world on private jets, but he also uses the app to show off his life of luxury at home inside his £4.8 million luxury villa in an exclusive Madrid neighbourhood.

Scroll down for a sneak peek inside Cristiano Ronaldo's insane home, where he lives with his his four kids and model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to showing off his luxurious lifestyle aboard private jets and yachts, and it's no different when it comes to his £4.8 million Spanish home. He has treated his 118 million Instagram followers to more than a glimpse of the luxury villa — and you can scroll on for an inside look.

Ronaldo's family home is located in the exclusive neighbourhood of La Finca, part of the Pozuelo de Alarcón municipality in Madrid, and he reportedly counts Zinedine Zidane and Gareth Bale as neighbours.

The villa was reportedly designed by celebrity architect Joaquin Torres and Ronaldo's pretty proud of his property — it even has his initials carved into the front door.

Ronaldo shares the villa with his model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his four children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Alana Martina, Mateo Ronaldo, and Eva.

The footballer appears to be a very hands-on dad. Here, he sits on what looks like a day bed in the nursery which is decorated in neutral tones and has a plush high-pile light-coloured carpet.

The house is decorated with plenty of fancy chandeliers and family photos on the walls. Below, a portrait of his late father hangs on the wall.

There also appears to be an even larger portrait of Ronaldo with his son Junior in the hall.

Inside, one of the main focal points is a large black rounded dining table which can fit all of the family around it. Ronaldo said it's one of the most important areas of the house as he eats most of his meals at home. Apparently his chefs cook him 'unbelievable' food.

There's also a very large flat screen TV mounted on the wall, which we assume is good for watching football games.

Naturally, there's a cabinet for all of his trophies. Ronaldo appears to like the maid to keep it clean, even while he's away from home.

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo has a fully-equipped home gym where he seems to spend much of his time...

...And he's often joined by his kids in the gym.

As well as an outdoor pool, there looks to be an indoor pool, where he gets his cardio workouts done.

But it's not all hard work. Just like the rest of us, sometimes Ronaldo just chills out on the sofa with a cup of tea and a book...

...Or takes a nap with the kids. He's a big fan of these personalised blankets.

He has quite a few of them...

...And even sells them online.

Perhaps the best spot for chilling out, though, is the garden where he can sink into one of these large woven chairs in the sun.

The pool area looks like a great place to chill out when he's not training.

There are plenty of loungers for him to top up his tan.

You'll also spot more ornaments in the garden, like this large Buddha statue.

And as is necessary for the world's highest-earning athlete, the luxury villa provides ample space for him to store his expensive car collection.

