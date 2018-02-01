Tech :  Stephen Colbert interviews a fake 'Melania Trump' about those infidelity rumors

news

President Trump's first State of the Union on Tuesday didn't help calm down the rumors that the president and first lady, Melania Trump, are at a rocky moment in their marriage.

First there was the story that came out alleging Trump's lawyer paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 before the 2016 presidential race so she would stay quiet about their alleged sexual encounter in 2006.

The news reportedly "blindsided" the first lady, and she did not accompany her husband on his trip to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum. Melania's communications director stated that she did not go to Davos due to "scheduling and logistical issues."

And then on the night of the State of the Union, Melania arrived without her husband, and wore an all-white pant suit, leading to a theory that she was supporting the #MeToo movement.

So on Wednesday, Stephen Colbert had Melania Trump on "The Late Show" to get to the bottom of all this. Well, he had the show's regular Melania Trump impersonator, Laura Benanti, on the show. And once again, she just killed it as Melania.

Coming on the show, "via satellite" from The White House, sporting a all-white pant suit, "Melania" addressed if she purposely wore the outfit in support of women's rights and suffrage.

"Yes, everyday I'm suffraging," she told Colbert, who pointed out that suffrage means the right to vote.

"I know," she replied. "I cannot wait to vote in the next presidential election."

Colbert asked if she would vote for her husband.

"Of course," Benanti as Melania replied. "Unless I have a scheduling and logistical issues."

Colbert then asked what she thought of her husband's State of the Union address.

"I was glued to my seat," she said, then added, "No, no, Stephen, I was literally glued to my seat. That General Kelly is quite the prankster," referring to White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Then Colbert brought up the rumors of Trump's infidelity.

"It's fake news, Stephen," said "Melania." "I do not believe my husband slept with this woman, Spank Banjos," referring to Stormy Daniels. "I mean what kind of disgusting pig monster would cheat on his wife with a porn star right after she gave birth, and then would pay hush money to this Cranky Ponchos. Everyone here thinks it’s a lie and I agree. Hashtag me too.”

Colbert then asked if she was angry at all, and she said she wasn't.

“If my husband is watching, I have a message," she said. "Donald, time’s up — on your cheeseburger it’s ready, happy anniversary sweetheart.”

Colbert asked if the president got her anything. She said a hat. “He paid for it, but I picked it out.”

Benanti as Melania then put on a pink winter cap, which many women wore during the Women's March the last two years.

Watch the entire bit below: