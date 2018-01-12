Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Streaming services are killing off the DVD and Blu-ray industry


Tech Streaming services are killing off the DVD and Blu-ray industry

  • Published:

DVDs may be headed for the same fate as VHS cassette tapes, as consumers change their viewing habits and binge on a variety of video streaming services. The shift from discs to online streaming can be seen in Digital Entertainment Group's year-end report, which found that US consumers spent nearly $6 billion more on subscription services like Netflix and HBO Go last year than they did on DVD and Blu-ray.

As this chart by Statisa shows, sales of all physical formats of video — such as DVD and Blu-ray discs, DVD subscription services, and video kiosk rentals like RedBox — experienced a substantial decline in 2017. Interestingly, video-on-demand services also saw a 7% decline, underscoring the growth in "cord cutters" who are ditching their monthly cable plans for streaming options. Whether consumers are motivated by cost savings, ease-of-use or immediacy, it's clear that internet has emerged as America's favorite method for video distribution.

chart of the day play

chart of the day

(Statisa)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech The 2 exercises that will keep you fit for lifebullet
2 Tech We just saw the 'computer of the future,' and it's one of the...bullet
3 Tech A Chinese company you've never heard of beat Samsung to the...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Leonardo DiCaprio Mike Windle Getty final
Tech Leonardo DiCaprio will reportedly star in Quentin Tarantino's next movie, which revolves around the Charles Manson murders
letterman
Tech Even with Barack Obama as a first guest, David Letterman is getting lukewarm reviews for his 'halfhearted' new Netflix talk show
Pete Holmes and Jamie Lee in Chicago for the premiere of the second season of "Crashing," January 11, 2018. The new season begins Sunday, January 14, on HBO.
Tech The secret to telling a joke and getting on HBO, according to 'Crashing' stars Pete Holmes and Jamie Lee
Tonya Harding Frazer Harrison Getty
Tech Tonya Harding's agent quits after she allegedly demanded reporters stop bringing up her past, or be fined $25,000