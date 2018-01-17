Tech :  Take the 10-minute mental test Trump's doctor said he scored 100% on

The president's physician says he scored a perfect 30/30 on a 10-minute dementia test called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.
The results of President Donald Trump's first presidential physical are in. And his doctor says they're conclusive: Trump is a "very sharp" and "articulate" guy.
Presidential physician Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, who was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2013, said that he wasn't planning on giving the commander-in-chief any cognitive tests.
But he said that Trump, who earlier this month had declared he was a "stable genius" on Twitter, requested the test.
Jackson gave him the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. It's a 10-minute quiz, administered by a doctor, that requires patients to perform simple tasks like draw a clock, identify some pictures of animals, and repeat words and phrases correctly.
It's good at measuring age-related cognitive decline early and precisely. But for those of us who aren't suffering age-related memory problems, it's a fairly straightforward assessment that shouldn't be tough to pass.
Give it a try: