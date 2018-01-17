Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech Take the 10-minute mental test Trump's doctor said he scored 100% on

The president's physician says he scored a perfect 30/30 on a 10-minute dementia test called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

  • President Donald Trump's doctor on Tuesday said that he scored 100% on a test that measures cognitive decline in older adults.
  • The test, called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, is a standard, globally recognized screening for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
  • But anyone without dementia should pass the test with flying colors. Here's what it's like.


The results of President Donald Trump's first presidential physical are in. And his doctor says they're conclusive: Trump is a "very sharp" and "articulate" guy.

Presidential physician Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, who was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2013, said that he wasn't planning on giving the commander-in-chief any cognitive tests.

But he said that Trump, who earlier this month had declared he was a "stable genius" on Twitter, requested the test.

Jackson gave him the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. It's a 10-minute quiz, administered by a doctor, that requires patients to perform simple tasks like draw a clock, identify some pictures of animals, and repeat words and phrases correctly.

It's good at measuring age-related cognitive decline early and precisely. But for those of us who aren't suffering age-related memory problems, it's a fairly straightforward assessment that shouldn't be tough to pass.

Give it a try:

(Dementia Services and Information Development Centre)
