Tech :  Thanks to Al Gore's fund, this Facebook cofounder's startup is now worth $900 million (FB)

news

The collaboration and productivity application company Asana raised $75 million in a series D, the company announced Tuesday.

Asana is now valued around $900 million, according to sources close to the company.

Asana CEO Dustin Moskovitz is known for starting Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg in 2004.

The round was led by Al Gore's sustainable asset management firm Generation Investment Management. Founders Fund, the investment firm founded by PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel, also joined the round.

Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz's productivity company Asana has raised $75 million in a new funding round, the company announced Tuesday.

Asana is now valued around $900 million, sources close to the company tell us — bringing the company closer than ever to the coveted $1 billion "unicorn" status. Asana specializes in collaboration software that helps teams work together, and ideally rely less on e-mail.

The funding round was led by Generation Investment Management, a London-based investment firm co-founded by Al Gore in 2004. Colin le Duc, a partner at Generation, will join Asana's board of directors.

"We have both greatly admired Al Gore and the Generation team for their sustainability leadership in the business and financial community," Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, co-founders of Asana, wrote in a blog post.

Gore's firm is joined by existing investors such as Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Y Combinator President Sam Altman, and 8VC. Moskovitz himself also participated in the round, increasing his personal stake in the company.

"Generation focuses on accelerating sustainable companies with products and services aligned with a clean, healthy, fair, and safe society. In other words, those capable of enhancing quality of life, today and in the future. Given Asana’s mission, this is a natural partnership for our next chapter of global growth and enterprise expansion," they said.

The founders wrote that they plans to use the funding to expand hiring globally. The company will also launch more foreign language editions of the application in the upcoming year, starting with Spanish and Portuguese versions next month and Japanese later in 2018.