Tech :  The 14 most beautiful airports in the world

Many major American airports have seen better days, but some of their global counterparts are seriously impressive. Whether they're in major global cities like Hong Kong and Tokyo, or stand out in less prominent locations, the world's most beautiful airports have stunning architectural features and amenities like golf courses and movie theaters.

These are the 14 most beautiful airports in the world.

Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport — Spain

(Flickr / Jorge Lascar)

The airport saw its first commercial flights take place in 1933. A new terminal was unveiled in 2006, and the airport has seen over 50,000,000 travelers in each of the past two years.



Vancouver International Airport — Canada

(Flickr/alanchan)

Vancouver International Airport is the rare airport you might want to visit even if you don't have a flight. In addition to its sculpture collection, the airport has multiple aquarium exhibits.



Singapore Changi Airport

(Photo courtesy of Singapore Changi Airport)

Singapore Changi International Airport has been named the best airport in the world by the consumer-aviation website Skytrax for five years in a row. It's easy to see why, as the airport's amenities include multiple gardens, a movie theater, and a swimming pool.



Kuala Lumpur International Airport — Malaysia

(Flickr/Rusdhi Mohamad)

With over ten posh lounges and a massage center, Kuala Lumpur International Airport gives travelers plenty of opportunities to relax before their flights.



Munich Airport — Germany

(Michael Dalder / Reuters)

In addition to serving travelers, Munich Airport also has an event space. The airport has hosted surfing and biking events over the years.



Heydar Aliyev International Airport — Azerbaijan

(Elnur/Shutterstock)

Heydar Aliyev International Airport saw over 4 million travelers in 2016.



Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport — China

(Flickr / Yida Xu)

Shenzen Bao'An International Airport's Terminal 3 was meant to evoke a manta ray, according to architect Massimiliano Fuksas. Throughout the terminal, the ceiling is designed to look like a honeycomb.



Hong Kong International Airport — China

(Flickr / Jacek Blazejewski)

Hong Kong International Airport appeals to business travelers with a nine-hole golf course that meets U.S. Golf Association standards. Those with long layovers can take advantage of the airport's IMAX theater.



Hamad International Airport — Qatar

(Hamad International Airport)

Hamad International Airport took a decade and $16 billion to build. Some parts of its interior look like a modern art museum.



Dubai International Airport — United Arab Emirates

(Dubai Airports)

In 2016, Dubai International Airport was the busiest in the world with 83.6 million passengers.



Beijing Capital International Airport — China

(Flickr/Jorge Lascar)

While it's currently one of China's signature airports, Beijing Capital International Airport may be overshadowed by the upcoming Beijing Daxing Airport, which is set to open in 2019.



Marrakesh Menara Airport — Morocco

(Flickr / Klim Levene)

Marrakesh Menara Airport features a number of stunning architectural features, like the glass dome pictured above.



Incheon International Airport — South Korea

(Flickr/zionorbi)

South Korea's Incheon International Airport has first-class amenities, including free showers, massage chairs, and sleeping areas.



Haneda Airport — Japan

(Shutterstock / cowardlion)

Haneda Airport in Tokyo is known for a variety of high-quality food options. The airport's ramen, sushi, and dessert vendors even attract customers who don't have flights.



