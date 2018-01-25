Tech :  The 15 Oscar best-picture winners that made the most money at the US box office

news

As the 2018 Academy Awards draw closer, it's time to dive into the numbers and check out which of the best-picture winners are the biggest moneymakers of all time at the box office.

There are some obvious ones here, but thanks to inflation, there are a few titles that may surprise you.

Here are the top 15.

Note: All box-office figures are domestic grosses only and include any earnings from rereleases. All figures are from Box Office Mojo.

15. "The Best Years of Our Lives" (1946) — $504.9 million

Unadjusted: $24 million

14. “Rocky” (1976) — $505 million

Unadjusted: $117 million

13. “Lawrence of Arabia (1962) — $508 million

Unadjusted: $45 million

12. “West Side Story” (1961) — $514 million

Unadjusted: $44 million

11. “My Fair Lady” (1964) — $550.8 million

Unadjusted: $72 million

10. “The Greatest Show on Earth” (1952) — $550.8 million

Unadjusted: $36 million

9. “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) — $566 million

Unadjusted: $378 million

8. “Around the World in 80 Days” (1956) — $593 million

Unadjusted: $42 million

7. “Forrest Gump” (1994) — $722 million

Unadjusted: $330 million

6. “The Godfather” (1972) — $724.5 million

Unadjusted: $135 million

5. “The Sting” (1973) — $818 million

Unadjusted: $156 million

4. “Ben-Hu” (1959) — $900 million

Unadjusted: $74 million

3. “Titanic” (1997) — $1.244 billion

Unadjusted: $659 million

2. “The Sound of Music” (1965) — $1.3 billion

Unadjusted: $159 million

1. “Gone with the Wind” (1939) — $1.85 billion

Unadjusted: $199 million