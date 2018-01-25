Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The 15 Oscar best-picture winners that made the most money at the US box office


Tech The 15 Oscar best-picture winners that made the most money at the US box office

  • Published:

Here are the best picture winners that have taken in the most money. Thanks, inflation!

"Forrest Gump." play

"Forrest Gump."

(Paramount)

As the 2018 Academy Awards draw closer, it's time to dive into the numbers and check out which of the best-picture winners are the biggest moneymakers of all time at the box office.

There are some obvious ones here, but thanks to inflation, there are a few titles that may surprise you.

Here are the top 15.

Note: All box-office figures are domestic grosses only and include any earnings from rereleases. All figures are from Box Office Mojo.

15. "The Best Years of Our Lives" (1946) — $504.9 million

15. "The Best Years of Our Lives" (1946) — $504.9 million play

15. "The Best Years of Our Lives" (1946) — $504.9 million

(RKO Radio Pictures)

Unadjusted: $24 million



14. “Rocky” (1976) — $505 million

14. “Rocky” (1976) — $505 million play

14. “Rocky” (1976) — $505 million

(MGM/Netflix)

Unadjusted: $117 million



13. “Lawrence of Arabia (1962) — $508 million

13. “Lawrence of Arabia (1962) — $508 million play

13. “Lawrence of Arabia (1962) — $508 million

(Columbia Pictures)

Unadjusted: $45 million



12. “West Side Story” (1961) — $514 million

12. “West Side Story” (1961) — $514 million play

12. “West Side Story” (1961) — $514 million

(United Artists)

Unadjusted: $44 million



11. “My Fair Lady” (1964) — $550.8 million

11. “My Fair Lady” (1964) — $550.8 million play

11. “My Fair Lady” (1964) — $550.8 million

(Warner Bros.)

Unadjusted: $72 million



10. “The Greatest Show on Earth” (1952) — $550.8 million

10. “The Greatest Show on Earth” (1952) — $550.8 million play

10. “The Greatest Show on Earth” (1952) — $550.8 million

(Paramount Pictures)

Unadjusted: $36 million



9. “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) — $566 million

9. “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) — $566 million play

9. “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) — $566 million

(New Line)

Unadjusted: $378 million



8. “Around the World in 80 Days” (1956) — $593 million

8. “Around the World in 80 Days” (1956) — $593 million play

8. “Around the World in 80 Days” (1956) — $593 million

(United Artists)

Unadjusted: $42 million



7. “Forrest Gump” (1994) — $722 million

7. “Forrest Gump” (1994) — $722 million play

7. “Forrest Gump” (1994) — $722 million

(Paramount Pictures)

Unadjusted: $330 million



6. “The Godfather” (1972) — $724.5 million

6. “The Godfather” (1972) — $724.5 million play

6. “The Godfather” (1972) — $724.5 million

(Paramount Pictures)

Unadjusted: $135 million



5. “The Sting” (1973) — $818 million

5. “The Sting” (1973) — $818 million play

5. “The Sting” (1973) — $818 million

(Universal Pictures)

Unadjusted: $156 million



4. “Ben-Hu” (1959) — $900 million

4. “Ben-Hu” (1959) — $900 million play

4. “Ben-Hu” (1959) — $900 million

(MGM)

Unadjusted: $74 million



3. “Titanic” (1997) — $1.244 billion

3. “Titanic” (1997) — $1.244 billion play

3. “Titanic” (1997) — $1.244 billion

(20th Century Fox)

Unadjusted: $659 million



2. “The Sound of Music” (1965) — $1.3 billion

2. “The Sound of Music” (1965) — $1.3 billion play

2. “The Sound of Music” (1965) — $1.3 billion

(20th Century Fox)

Unadjusted: $159 million



1. “Gone with the Wind” (1939) — $1.85 billion

1. “Gone with the Wind” (1939) — $1.85 billion play

1. “Gone with the Wind” (1939) — $1.85 billion

(MGM)

Unadjusted: $199 million



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Trifad This Ghanaian built a cool water based bicycle to ferry school kidsbullet
2 Tech A syphilis-ridden mummy in Switzerland is a distant ancestor of...bullet
3 Government US$100m government helicopters lie idle after two years...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech San Francisco's latest innovation is protesting Trump's immigration policy on a restaurant bill
null
Tech The average price consumers are paying for smartphones is going back up — and you can thank Apple's $1,000 iPhone X (AAPL)
guggenheim toilet
Tech The Trumps wanted to borrow a Van Gogh painting from the Guggenheim — the museum is offering this 18-karat gold toilet instead
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich
Tech Intel plans to release chips that have built-in Meltdown and Spectre protections later this year (INTC)