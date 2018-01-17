Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The 20 actors who have made the most money at the U.S. box office


The most successful actors in the history of the U.S. box office are a club that includes the likes of Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, and Morgan Freeman.

Image
Tom Hanks in "Saving Private Ryan." play

Tom Hanks in "Saving Private Ryan."

(Paramount Pictures)

The most successful actors in Hollywood history have combined talent, versatility, and longevity to appear in hit after hit.

Tom Hanks, for instance — the third highest-earning actor in the history of the U.S. box office — has all three qualities in spades.

We turned to Box Office Mojo to rank the top 20 actors of all-time by the total career hauls for their films at the U.S. box office.

The ranking shifted recently after the blockbuster release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," with motion-capture icon Andy Serkis entering the top 20 for the first time.

Check out the actors with the top U.S. box-office grosses of all time:

20. Bruce Willis — $3.189 billion

Willis in "The Sixth Sense." play

Willis in "The Sixth Sense."

(Buena Vista Pictures)

Highest grossing film: "The Sixth Sense" ($293.5 million)



19. Will Smith — $3.205 billion

Smith in "Suicide Squad." play

Smith in "Suicide Squad."

(Warner Bros.)

Highest grossing film: "Suicide Squad" ($325.1 million)



18. Emma Watson — $3.206 billion

Watson in "Beauty and the Beast." play

Watson in "Beauty and the Beast."

(Disney)

(Disney)

Highest grossing film: "Beauty and the Beast" ($504 million)



17. Robert DeNiro — $3.233 billion

DeNiro in "Meet the Fockers." play

DeNiro in "Meet the Fockers."

(Universal Pictures.)

Highest grossing film: "Meet the Fockers" ($279.3 million)



16. Robin Williams — $3.279 billion

Williams in "Night at the Museum." play

Williams in "Night at the Museum."

(20th Century Fox)

Highest grossing film: "Night at the Museum" ($250.9 million)



15. Michael Caine — $3.396 billion

Caine in "The Dark Knight Rises." play

Caine in "The Dark Knight Rises."

(Warner Bros. / The Dark Knight Rises)

Highest grossing film: "The Dark Knight" ($534.9 million)



14. Gary Oldman — $3.414 billion

Oldman in "The Dark Knight." play

Oldman in "The Dark Knight."

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Highest grossing film: "The Dark Knight" ($534.9 million)



13. Andy Serkis — $3.633 billion

Serkis as Supreme Leader Snoke in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." play

Serkis as Supreme Leader Snoke in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

(Lucasfilm)

(Lucasfilm)

Highest grossing film: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($936.7 million)



12. Johnny Depp — $3.642 billion

Depp in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" play

Depp in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest"

(YouTube/disneypirates)

(YouTube/disneypirates)

Highest grossing film: "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" ($423.3 million)



11. Ian McKellan — $3.654 billion

McKellan in "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King." play

McKellan in "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King."

(New Line)

(New Line)

Highest grossing film: "Beauty and the Beast" ($504 million)



10. Scarlett Johansson — $3.674 billion

Johansson in "The Avengers." play

Johansson in "The Avengers."

(Disney / Marvel)

Highest grossing film: "The Avengers" ($623.4 million)



9. Stanley Tucci — $3.758 billion

Tucci in "Catching Fire." play

Tucci in "Catching Fire."

(Lionsgate)

Highest grossing film: "Beauty and the Beast" ($504 million)



8. Tom Cruise — $3.777 billion

Cruise in "War of the Worlds." play

Cruise in "War of the Worlds."

(Paramount Pictures)

Highest grossing film: "War of the Worlds" ($234.3 million)



7. Eddie Murphy — $3.811 billion

Murphy in "Coming to America." play

Murphy in "Coming to America."

(Paramount)

(Paramount)

Highest grossing film: "Shrek 2" ($441.2 million)



6. Anthony Daniels — $4.016 billion

Daniels as C-3PO in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." play

Daniels as C-3PO in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

(Disney)

(Disney)

Highest grossing film: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($936.7 million)



5. Robert Downey, Jr. — $4.281 billion

Downey, Jr. in "The Avengers." play

Downey, Jr. in "The Avengers."

(Disney/Marvel/"Avengers: Age of Ultron")

Highest grossing film: "The Avengers" ($623.4 million)



4. Morgan Freeman — $4.521 billion

Freeman in "The Dark Knight." play

Freeman in "The Dark Knight."

(Warner Bros.)

Highest grossing film: "The Dark Knight" ($534.9 million)



3. Tom Hanks — $4.551 billion

Hanks in "Cast Away." play

Hanks in "Cast Away."

(20th Century Fox)

Highest grossing film: "Toy Story 3" ($415 million)



2. Harrison Ford — $4.963 billion

Ford in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." play

Ford in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

(Disney/LucasFilm)

Highest grossing film: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($936.7 million)



1. Samuel L. Jackson — $5.149 billion

Jackson in "The Avengers." play

Jackson in "The Avengers."

(Walt Disney Pictures)

Highest grossing film: "The Avengers" ($623.4 million)



