Tech :  The 20 actors who have made the most money at the U.S. box office

The most successful actors in Hollywood history have combined talent, versatility, and longevity to appear in hit after hit.

Tom Hanks, for instance — the third highest-earning actor in the history of the U.S. box office — has all three qualities in spades.

We turned to Box Office Mojo to rank the top 20 actors of all-time by the total career hauls for their films at the U.S. box office.

The ranking shifted recently after the blockbuster release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," with motion-capture icon Andy Serkis entering the top 20 for the first time.

Check out the actors with the top U.S. box-office grosses of all time:

20. Bruce Willis — $3.189 billion

Highest grossing film: "The Sixth Sense" ($293.5 million)

19. Will Smith — $3.205 billion

Highest grossing film: "Suicide Squad" ($325.1 million)

18. Emma Watson — $3.206 billion

Highest grossing film: "Beauty and the Beast" ($504 million)

17. Robert DeNiro — $3.233 billion

Highest grossing film: "Meet the Fockers" ($279.3 million)

16. Robin Williams — $3.279 billion

Highest grossing film: "Night at the Museum" ($250.9 million)

15. Michael Caine — $3.396 billion

Highest grossing film: "The Dark Knight" ($534.9 million)

14. Gary Oldman — $3.414 billion

Highest grossing film: "The Dark Knight" ($534.9 million)

13. Andy Serkis — $3.633 billion

Highest grossing film: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($936.7 million)

12. Johnny Depp — $3.642 billion

Highest grossing film: "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" ($423.3 million)

11. Ian McKellan — $3.654 billion

Highest grossing film: "Beauty and the Beast" ($504 million)

10. Scarlett Johansson — $3.674 billion

Highest grossing film: "The Avengers" ($623.4 million)

9. Stanley Tucci — $3.758 billion

Highest grossing film: "Beauty and the Beast" ($504 million)

8. Tom Cruise — $3.777 billion

Highest grossing film: "War of the Worlds" ($234.3 million)

7. Eddie Murphy — $3.811 billion

Highest grossing film: "Shrek 2" ($441.2 million)

6. Anthony Daniels — $4.016 billion

Highest grossing film: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($936.7 million)

5. Robert Downey, Jr. — $4.281 billion

Highest grossing film: "The Avengers" ($623.4 million)

4. Morgan Freeman — $4.521 billion

Highest grossing film: "The Dark Knight" ($534.9 million)

3. Tom Hanks — $4.551 billion

Highest grossing film: "Toy Story 3" ($415 million)

2. Harrison Ford — $4.963 billion

Highest grossing film: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($936.7 million)

1. Samuel L. Jackson — $5.149 billion

Highest grossing film: "The Avengers" ($623.4 million)