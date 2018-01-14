Tech :  The 20 top-earning horror movies of all time

news
This fall, fervor for the latest take on Stephen King's "It" pushed the film near the top of the highest-grossing horror films in history.
But over the months since its release, "It" has gone on to overtake the top spot on the list, as the movie crossed $700 million at the worldwide box office on Friday.
To find out what the rest of the list looks like, we turned to Box Office Mojo for its worldwide box office data on the top-performing horror movies.
Here are the 20 highest-grossing horror films of all time:
Note: We have not adjusted the grosses for inflation.
20. The Ring (2002) — $249.3 million (Dreamworks Pictures)
19. "Get Out" (2017) — $254.6 million (Universal)
18. "The Village" (2004) — $256.6 million (Buena Vista Pictures)
17. "Annabelle" (2014) — $256.8 million (Greg Smith/Warner Bros.)
16. "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991) — $272.7 million (Orion Pictures)
15. "What Lies Beneath" (2000) — $291.4 million (DreamWorks / What Lies Beneath trailer)
14. "Annabelle: Creation" (2017) — $292.5 million (New Line Cinema)
13. "Shutter Island" (2010) — $294.8 million (Paramount Pictures)
12. "Ghostbusters" (1984) — $295.2 million (Columbia Pictures)
11. "Resident Evil: Afterlife" (2010) — $300.22 million (Screen Gems)
10. "Van Helsing" (2004) — $300.25 million (Universal Pictures)
9. "The Conjuring" (2013) — $318 million (Warner Bros.)
8. "The Conjuring 2" (2016) — $320.2 million (Warner Bros.)
7. "Se7en" (1995) — $327.3 million (New Line Cinema)
6. "Hannibal" (2001) — $351.6 million (MGM)
5. "Signs" (2002) — $408.2 million (Buena Vista Pictures)
4. "The Exorcist" (1973) — $441.3 million (Warner Bros.)
3. "Jaws" (1975) — $470.6 million (Jaws Wiki)
2. "The Sixth Sense" (1999) — $672.8 million (Buena Vista Pictures)
1. "It" (2017) — $700.2 million (Warner Bros.)