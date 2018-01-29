Tech :  The 21 music artists with the most Grammy awards of all time

news

Over the 60 years of its existence, the Grammy Awards have heaped golden gramophones on some of the most influential musicians in history.

Prominent artists like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Stevie Wonder rank among the top Grammy winners, and they are joined by a number of notable composers and producers.

Though Jay-Z came home empty-handed after receiving a field-leading eight nominations at the 60th Grammy Awards on Sunday, the Knowles-Carter house still has a combined total of 43 Grammys.

Here are the 21 artists with the most Grammy awards of all time:

Paul McCartney — 18 wins

McCartney won his first Grammy award in 1965 for best new artist with The Beatles. He has received 78 nominations.

Yo-Yo Ma — 18 wins

The renowned cellist won his first Grammy in 1984 for a Bach recording. He has received 27 nominations.

Aretha Franklin — 18 wins

The soul legend won her first Grammys in 1967 for best R&B recording and solo vocal performance for her hit single "Respect." She has received 44 nominations.

Tony Bennett — 18 wins

The 91-year-old crooner won his first Grammys in 1962 for the song "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." He has received 34 nominations.

Bruce Springsteen — 20 wins

"The Boss" won his first Grammy in 1984 for best rock vocal performance for "Dancing In the Dark." He has received 50 nominations.

Al Schmitt — 20 wins

The recording engineer won his first Grammy in 1962 for his work with composer Henry Mancini on the film "Hatari!" He has received 36 nominations.

Pat Metheny — 20 wins

The jazz guitarist won his first Grammy in 1983 for best jazz fusion performance for the album "Offramp." He has received 36 nominations.

Henry Mancini — 20 wins

The film and TV composer won his first Grammy at the first-ever Grammy Awards in 1958 for his score to the show "Peter Gunn." He received 72 nominations.

Kanye West — 21 wins

The Chicago-born rapper won his first Grammys in 2004 for best rap album ("The College Dropout"), best rap song ("Jesus Walks"), and best R&B song (Alicia Keys' "You Don't Know My Name"). He has received 68 nominations.

Jay Z — 21 wins

The rapper-mogul won his first Grammy in 1998 for best rap album for "Vol. 2 … Hard Knock Life." He has received 74 nominations, including eight nods this year for his album "4:44."

Vince Gill — 21 wins

The country singer-songwriter won his first Grammy in 1990 for best country vocal performance for "When I Call Your Name." He has received 44 nominations.

U2 — 22 wins

The Irish rock band won its first Grammys in 1987 for the album "The Joshua Tree." The group has received 46 nominations.

Chick Corea — 22 wins

The jazz pianist won his first Grammy in 1975 for best instrumental jazz performance for the song "No Mystery." He has received 64 nominations.

Beyoncé — 22 wins

The R&B star won her first Grammys in 2000 with Destiny's Child for the song "Say My Name." She has received 63 nominations.

John Williams — 23 wins

The legendary film composer won his first Grammy in 1975 for album of best original score for Steven Spielberg's "Jaws." He has received 67 nominations.

Stevie Wonder — 25 wins

The R&B deity won his first Grammys in 1973 for his album "Innervisions." He has received 74 nominations.

Vladimir Horowitz — 25 wins

The Ukrainian-American pianist won his first Grammy in 1962 for classical album of the year for "Columbia Records Presents Vladimir Horowitz." He received 45 nominations.

Pierre Boulez — 26 wins

The French composer won his first Grammys in 1967 for his classical album "Berg: Wozzeck." He received 67 nominations.

Alison Krauss — 27 wins

The bluegrass singer-songwriter won her first Grammy in 1990 for best bluegrass recording for the song "I've Got That Old Feeling." She has received 42 nominations.

Quincy Jones — 27 wins

The illustrious producer, best known for his work with Michael Jackson in the 1980s, won his first Grammy in 1963 for best instrumental arrangement for his production of Count Basie's "I Can't Stop Loving You." He has received 79 nominations.

Georg Solti — 31 wins

The Hungarian composer won his first Grammy in 1962 for the best opera recording "Verdi: Aida." He received 74 nominations.