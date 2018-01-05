Tech :  The 23 best cities to move to if you're a broke millennial in search of an adventure in 2018

news

It's not hard to see the draw of an exciting new adventure abroad while you're young, if only for a year or two — but doing so can be incredibly expensive.

According to international relocation company MoveHub.com, January is one of the most popular months for people to up sticks.

If you're considering taking the plunge, MoveHub has done the hard work for you and sussed out the cities where young people can find the best quality of life for their money.

The study examined the affordability and lifestyle for young people in 32 big cities, taking into account average monthly costs including income, renting a one-bed apartment, and public transport, as well as the density​ ​of cheap eats (places​ ​per 100,000 people), the cost of a coffee, as well as the city’s safety score (based on Deutsche Bank research).

Scroll down to see the 23 best cities to move to if you're a broke millennial in search of an adventure in 2018, ranked in ascending order.

23. Mexico City, Mexico.

Cost of public transport: £16 ($23.10)

Income: £561.01 ($750.75)

Rent: £222.60 ($297.88)

Density of cheap eats: 2.21 places per 100,000 people

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £1.54 ($2.06)

Safety Index: 42

22. Auckland, New Zealand.

Cost of public transport: £94 ($122.9)

Income: £2,018.83 ($2701.59)

Rent: £747.54 ($1,000.36)

Density of cheap eats: 18.75

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.27 ($3.04)

Safety Index: 24

21. Singapore, Singapore.

Cost of public transport: £96 ($63.9)

Income: £2,339.14 ($3,130.23)

Rent: £1,086.51 ($1,453.97)

Density of cheap eats: 14.40

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.92 ($3.92)

Safety Index: 1

20. Oslo, Norway.

Cost of public transport: £49 ($82.2)

Income: £2,538.41 ($3,396.89)

Rent: £809.69 ($1,083.52)

Density of cheap eats: 15.97

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £3.52 ($4.72)

Safety Index: 31

19. Sydney, Australia.

Cost of public transport: £85 ($108.4)

Income: £2,869.25 ($3,839.62)

Rent: £1,102.20 ($1,474.97)

Density of cheap eats: 15.42

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.18 ($2.93)

Safety Index: 20

18. Toronto, Canada.

Cost of public transport: £62 ($84)

Income: £1,966.43 ($2,631.47)

Rent: £774.08 ($1,035.87)

Density of cheap eats: 15.95

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.28 ($3.06)

Safety Index: 17

17. Chicago, US.

Cost of public transport: £75 ($102.1)

Income: £3,310.67 ($4,189.46)

Rent: £841.98 ($1,126.74)

Density of cheap eats: 9.82

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.95 ($3.96)

Safety Index: 41

16. Stockholm, Sweden.

Cost of public transport: £76 ($90.7)

Income: £2,130.83 ($2851.47)

Rent: £702.06 ($939.50)

Density of cheap eats: 14.53

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £3.20 ($4.29)

Safety Index: 25

15. Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Cost of public transport: £22 ($30)

Income: £2,099.05 ($2,808.95)

Rent: £946.82 ($1,267.04)

Density of cheap eats: 53.41

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.39

Safety Index: 14

14. Cape Town, South Africa.

Cost of public transport: £21.20 ($28.70)

Income: £1,060.48 ($1,419.13)

Rent: £387.9 ($519.09)

Density of cheap eats: 4.43

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £1.30 ($1.74)

Safety Index: 44

13. Brussels, Belgium.

Cost of public transport: £45 ($54.90)

Income: £1,804.04 ($2,414.16)

Rent: £605.4o ($810.14)

Density of cheap eats: 20.96

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.48

Safety Index: 38

12. Tokyo, Japan.

Cost of public transport: £81.60 ($110.70)

Income: £2,107.21 ($2,819.86)

Rent: £792.68 ($1,060.77)

Density of cheap eats: 10.16

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.53 ($3.40)

Safety Index: 3

11. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Cost of public transport: £23 ($32)

Income: £767.93 ($1,027.64)

Rent: £244.93

Density of cheap eats: 5.36

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £1.95

Safety Index: 43

10. Warsaw, Poland.

Cost of public transport: £21.30 ($28.90)

Income: £806.14 ($1078.77)

Rent: £366.67 ($490.67)

Density of cheap eats: 24.03

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £1.88 ($2.52)

Safety Index: 8

9. Melbourne, Australia.

Cost of public transport: £77.80 ($105.50)

Income: £2,429.38 ($3,250.99)

Rent: £725.16 ($970.40)

Density of cheap eats: 13.53

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.21 ($2.96)

Safety Index: 21

8. Mumbai, India.

Cost of public transport: £9 ($14.60)

Income: £622.50 ($833.03)

Rent: £215.19 ($287.97)

Density of cheap eats: 2.03

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £1.5o ($2.01)

Safety Index: 30

7. Copenhagen, Denmark.

Cost of public transport: £58 ($77.60)

Income: £2,449.63 ($2,78.05)

Rent: £762.02 ($1,019.73)

Density of cheap eats: 22.40

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: $4.03 (£5.41)

Safety Index: 5

6. Helsinki, Finland.

Cost of public transport: £47 ($56.90)

Income: £2,166.34 ($2,898.98)

Rent: £639.93 ($856.35)

Density of cheap eats: 12.52

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £3.19 ($4.28)

Safety Index: 9

5. Madrid, Spain.

Cost of public transport: £48 ($57.7)

Income: £1,423.13 (£1,904.42)

Rent: £513.56 ($687.24)

Density of cheap eats: 21.15

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £1.48 ($1.99)

Safety Index: 13

4. Prague, Czech Republic.

Cost of public transport: £19 ($21.70)

Income: £896.23 ($1,199.33)

Rent: £396.07 ($530.02)

Density of cheap eats: 66.39

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £1.60 ($2.15)

Safety Index: 11

3. Berlin, Germany.

Cost of public transport: £71 ($87.20)

Income: £1838.54 ($2,460.32)

Rent: £471.45 ($630.90)

Density of cheap eats: 36.78

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.32 ($3.11)

Safety Index: 19

2. Vienna, Austria.

Cost of public transport: £41 ($50.20)

Income: £1,650.87 ($2,209.19)

Rent: £482.06 ($645.09)

Density of cheap eats: 26.32

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.75 ($3.69)

Safety Index: 6

1. Edinburgh, Scotland. Edinburgh came out as the world’s best city for cash-strapped millennials. It has one of the best scores for rent relative to income — here, a fully furnished flat just outside of the city centre costs on average £565.43 per month, accounting for 30% of the average monthly earnings, leaving plenty of disposable income for a coffee on your morning commute.

Cost of public transport: £58 ($70.60)

Income: £1,739.89 ($2,328.31)

Rent: £565.43 ($756.66)

Density of cheap eats: 84.32

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.54 ($3.41)

Safety Index: 10