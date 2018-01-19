Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The 29 HBO shows that critics and audiences both agree are wonderful


Tech The 29 HBO shows that critics and audiences both agree are wonderful

  • Published: , Refreshed:

These are all the HBO shows that critics and audiences like, according to their scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Big Little Lies" was so popular with critics and audiences that the limited series is getting a second season. play

"Big Little Lies" was so popular with critics and audiences that the limited series is getting a second season.

(HBO)

HBO has given us the gift of some of the greatest TV shows of all time — like "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The Wire," and "Game of Thrones" — throughout its history of original programming.

But HBO has also released a lot of prestige shows that critics love, but normal people don't. And the other way around.

When audiences and critics agree, however, you know the show is definitely worth your time. This is especially relevant now that old shows are available to binge-watch on HBO Now or HBO Go.

So which shows do both groups agree on? There's "Game of Thrones," of course, but there are also 28 more that make the cut.

We ranked these universally beloved HBO shows according to their scores on Rotten Tomatoes, which aggregates critic reviews and audience scores and assigns each show a score. We chose shows with a combined score average of over 80 percent, then ranked them by those averages (with audience score breaking any ties).

Here are all the HBO shows that critics and audiences agree on, according to their scores on Rotten Tomatoes:

(Note: We left off animated, children's, documentary/reality, and foreign programming, as well as miniseries, with a few notable exceptions.)

29. "Big Love" (2006-11), five seasons

29. "Big Love" (2006-11), five seasons play

29. "Big Love" (2006-11), five seasons

(Playtone Productions)

Critic score: 85%

Audience score: 77%

Average: 81%

"A very original, extremely well-acted and complexly written drama." — SFGate



28. "The Young Pope" (2017), one-season miniseries

28. "The Young Pope" (2017), one-season miniseries play

28. "The Young Pope" (2017), one-season miniseries

(HBO)

Critic score: 78%

Audience score: 85%

Average: 81.5%

"'The Young Pope' is TV's equivalent of a dorm-room poster of Bob Marley blowing smoke or the Lenny Bruce mugshot: a depleted symbol of a radical reaction to society that finally most clearly represents the status quo." — Collider



27. "Vice Principals" (2016-2017), two seasons

27. "Vice Principals" (2016-2017), two seasons play

27. "Vice Principals" (2016-2017), two seasons

(HBO)

Critic score: 82%

Audience score: 85%

Average: 83.5%

"The two leads remain horribly entertaining as small men with huge chips on their shoulders." — Entertainment Weekly



26. "Luck" (2011-12), one season

26. "Luck" (2011-12), one season play

26. "Luck" (2011-12), one season

(HBO/"Luck")

Critic score: 87%

Audience score: 80%

Average: 83.5%

"The parts that do work possess the doom-laden yet strangely optimistic romanticism of [David] Milch's best work." — The Huffington Post



25. "The Pacific" (2010), one-season miniseries

25. "The Pacific" (2010), one-season miniseries play

25. "The Pacific" (2010), one-season miniseries

(YouTube/"The Pacific")

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 81%

Average: 85%

"Certain moments may verge on cliche (and once in a while, the dialogue is a little corny), but overall, 'The Pacific' is crafted and acted with such loving devotion that it's hard to find fault with its sincerity and sentimental forays." — Chicago Tribune



24. "Crashing" (2017), two seasons

24. "Crashing" (2017), two seasons play

24. "Crashing" (2017), two seasons

(Mary Cybulski/HBO)

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 80%

Average: 85%

"There is a lot of talk — practical and philosophical — about comedy, and 'Crashing' is very good with the details of low-level nightlife. But what most makes the show entertaining are Pete's episodic adventures with characters who will help form him, challenge him and wake him from his self-satisfied sleep into a better sort of happiness." — LA Times



23. "Togetherness" (2015-16), two seasons

23. "Togetherness" (2015-16), two seasons play

23. "Togetherness" (2015-16), two seasons

(Jaimie Trueblood/HBO)

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 83%

Average: 86.5%

"It's a slower-paced, smaller-scale show about the sad reality of sticking it out in Hollywood into middle age. It also veers into weirder territory that would feel impossible outside California. But thanks to the chemistry between [Amanda] Peet and [Steve] Zissis, it's endlessly engrossing." — Entertainment Weekly



22. "The Deuce" (2017-present), one season

22. "The Deuce" (2017-present), one season play

22. "The Deuce" (2017-present), one season

(YouTube/HBO)

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 83%

Average: 87.5%

"A dark character drama, it’s a show for viewers who enjoy a deep dive into a culture, one that in this instance, happens to be ugly and exploitative." -Pittsburgh Post-Gazette



21. "Eastbound & Down" (2009-13), four seasons

21. "Eastbound &amp; Down" (2009-13), four seasons play

21. "Eastbound & Down" (2009-13), four seasons

(YouTube)

Critic score: 83%

Audience score: 92%

Average: 87.5%

"'Eastbound & Down' holds together so well that it's worth looking past the ugly for the solid performances and the charcoal-black humor beneath." — The New Yorker



20. "The Leftovers" (2014-17), three seasons

20. "The Leftovers" (2014-17), three seasons play

20. "The Leftovers" (2014-17), three seasons

(HBO)

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 87%

Average: 88.5%

"None of this would work without compelling characters. Fortunately, 'The Leftovers' has bunches of them." — The AV Club



19. "Getting On" (2013-15), three seasons

19. "Getting On" (2013-15), three seasons play

19. "Getting On" (2013-15), three seasons

(HBO/"Getting On")

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 92%

Average: 89%

"It's a dark and astonishing gem of a show, with a bravely skillful cast juggling the petty obsessions of the workplace with Much Bigger Issues." — LA Times



18. "Enlightened" (2011-13), two seasons

18. "Enlightened" (2011-13), two seasons play

18. "Enlightened" (2011-13), two seasons

(HBO)

Critic score: 87%

Audience score: 91%

Average: 89%

"A black comedy working many shades of gray, 'Enlightened' is about dark mornings of the soul and the fool's-golden glow of the new convert, and it measures the weight of the world with an eccentric scale." — Slate



17. "Westworld" (2016-present), one season

17. "Westworld" (2016-present), one season play

17. "Westworld" (2016-present), one season

(HBO)

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 92%

Average: 90%

"It's the kind of trippy conceptual project that would be unbearable if it weren't so elegantly made. So far, it works, mostly — not because it's perfect but because it gets under your skin." — The New Yorker



16. "Looking" (2014-15), two seasons

16. "Looking" (2014-15), two seasons play

16. "Looking" (2014-15), two seasons

(Melissa Moseley/HBO)

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 91%

Average: 90%

"'Looking' doesn't make the mistake of arguing that gay men are just like straight women, or straight men, or gay women, or even each other. Instead it tells the story of three guys who are friends in a strangely wonderful and difficult time and what that looks like. To them." — LA Times



15. "Rome" (2005-07), two seasons

15. "Rome" (2005-07), two seasons play

15. "Rome" (2005-07), two seasons

(HBO/"Rome")

Critic score: 87%

Audience score: 95%

Average: 91%

"'Rome' is most entertaining when it laces its wild, ancient antics with winks of the pedestrian." — Entertainment Weekly



14. "Veep" (2012-present), six seasons

14. "Veep" (2012-present), six seasons play

14. "Veep" (2012-present), six seasons

(HBO)

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 91%

Average: 91%

"The series reserves its most blistering humor for the universal narcissism on display, always distracting from the real work at hand." — Slant Magazine



13. "Boardwalk Empire" (2010-14), five seasons

13. "Boardwalk Empire" (2010-14), five seasons play

13. "Boardwalk Empire" (2010-14), five seasons

(Macall B. Polay / HBO)

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 95%

Average: 93%

"Like a good whiskey, it's rough and smooth in all the right ways. By a few episodes in, you'll want to order it by the case." — Time



12. "Big Little Lies" (2017), one-season miniseries

12. "Big Little Lies" (2017), one-season miniseries play

12. "Big Little Lies" (2017), one-season miniseries

(Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/HBO)

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 94%

Average: 93%

"Just when you worry the show is a pageant of ugly cliches about female rivalry, it gives you a poignant, nuanced scene to deepen the whole." — Entertainment Weekly



11. "The Night Of" (2016), one-season miniseries

11. "The Night Of" (2016), one-season miniseries play

11. "The Night Of" (2016), one-season miniseries

(Barry Wetcher/HBO)

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 92%

Average: 93%

"As complicated and layered as life itself, 'The Night Of' is an instant classic." — TV Insider



10. "Game of Thrones" (2011-present), seven seasons

10. "Game of Thrones" (2011-present), seven seasons play

10. "Game of Thrones" (2011-present), seven seasons

(HBO)

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 94%

Average: 94%

"The show beautifully depicts a massive game of musical chairs, a world at war with doom ever present just across the border." — The Boston Globe



9. "Show Me a Hero" (2015), one-season miniseries

9. "Show Me a Hero" (2015), one-season miniseries play

9. "Show Me a Hero" (2015), one-season miniseries

(HBO)

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 91%

Average: 94%

"It's like a procedural drama, about the drama of procedure — it isn't ever dry. There are some superbly mounted, loud, crowded big scenes — [David] Simon is a great orchestrator of chaos — but there is an intensity to the quieter, more private moments as well. I wouldn't trade it for a bushel barrel of tortured detectives or all the kings and queens in Westeros." — LA Times



8. "Treme" (2010-13), four seasons

8. "Treme" (2010-13), four seasons play

8. "Treme" (2010-13), four seasons

(HBO/"Treme")

Critic score: 98%

Audience score: 91%

Average: 94.5%

"From scene to scene, 'Treme' is novelistic in the best sense — a long, complex, involving story that takes a while to settle into, but that you can't put down and don't want to end." — Salon



7. "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2000-present), nine seasons

7. "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2000-present), nine seasons play

7. "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2000-present), nine seasons

(HBO/"Curb Your Enthusiasm")

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 96%

Average: 95%

"An insanely funny romp thanks to its unique storytelling technique and an inspired performance by the star." — Chicago Tribune



6. "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst" (2014), one-season docuseries

6. "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst" (2014), one-season docuseries play

6. "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst" (2014), one-season docuseries

(YouTube/HBO)

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 97%

Average: 95.5%

"'The Jinx' is wickedly entertaining: funny, morbid, and sad, at once exploitative and high-minded, a moral lasagna of questionable aesthetic choices (including reconstructions of ghastly events) and riveting interviews (of Durst, but also of other eccentrics, like his chain-smoking-hot second wife)." — The New Yorker



5. "Silicon Valley" (2014-present), four seasons

5. "Silicon Valley" (2014-present), four seasons play

5. "Silicon Valley" (2014-present), four seasons

(HBO)

Critic score: 98%

Audience score: 94%

Average: 96%

"Silicon Valley is a comedy, certainly, and a very funny one, but it doesn't spend all its time reminding you of the fact." — LA Times



4. "The Wire" (2002-08), five seasons

4. "The Wire" (2002-08), five seasons play

4. "The Wire" (2002-08), five seasons

(Blown Deadline Productions)

Critic score: 96%

Audience score: 96%

Average: 96%

"It slowly develops into an engrossing look at the methodical nature of police work and the limits of individualism." — Time



3. "The Sopranos" (1999-2007), six seasons

3. "The Sopranos" (1999-2007), six seasons play

3. "The Sopranos" (1999-2007), six seasons

(Will Hart / HBO)

Critic score: 96%

Audience score: 97%

Average: 96.5%

"Combining dark comedy and psychological drama, the show achieves a fresh tone to match its irresistibly winning concept." — The New York Times



2. "Deadwood" (2004-06), three seasons

2. "Deadwood" (2004-06), three seasons play

2. "Deadwood" (2004-06), three seasons

(HBO)

Critic score: 100%

Audience score: 95%

Average: 97.5%

"To call 'Deadwood' great television doesn't begin to do it justice." — Seattle Post-Intelligencer



1. "Band of Brothers" (2001), one-season miniseries

1. "Band of Brothers" (2001), one-season miniseries play

1. "Band of Brothers" (2001), one-season miniseries

(HBO screenshot via debramster123/YouTube)

Critic score: 100%

Audience score: 99%

Average: 99.5%

"It doesn't even look like a TV miniseries — it's more like 10 theatrical films that do an amazing job re-creating battles." — Deseret News



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech 10 years after cold calling his way into a job, this Ghanaian...bullet
2 New Mineral Ghana is hoping Lithium becomes the new goldbullet
3 Tech Balding Prince William has finally shaved his head — take a...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel speaks onstage during 'Disrupting Information and Communication' at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California.
Tech What you need to know in advertising today
null
Tech 4-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams was reportedly paid 8 times less than Mark Wahlberg for 'All the Money in the World' — with comparable screen time
Woody Allen.
Tech 9 actors who have publicly denounced Woody Allen or donated their salaries to charity after working on his movies
Luke Lewis, the founding editor of BuzzFeed UK.
Tech The man who launched BuzzFeed in Britain has been made redundant