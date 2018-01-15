Tech :  The 50 best-selling albums of all time

news

The King of Pop reigns on the all-time list of best-selling albums.

Released in 1982, Michael Jackson's "Thriller" currently boasts a sales mark that no album is likely to touch anytime in the near or distant future.

We compiled the RIAA's data for the best-selling albums in U.S. history (measured in "certified units" sold), and it's fascinating to see some of the names that appear in the top 50 — including a recent entry from Adele's "21."

Check out the best-selling albums of all time:

50. Phil Collins — "No Jacket Required"

Certified units: 12 million

49. Matchbox Twenty — "Yourself or Someone Like You"

Certified units: 12 million

48. Led Zeppelin — "Led Zeppelin II"

Certified units: 12 million

47. Kenny Rogers — "Kenny Rogers' Greatest Hits"

Certified units: 12 million

46. Kenny G — "Breathless"

Certified units: 12 million

45. Jewel — "Pieces of You"

Certified units: 12 million

44. Dixie Chicks — "Wide Open Spaces"

Certified units: 12 million

43. Def Leppard — "Hysteria"

Certified units: 12 million

42. Boyz II Men — "II"

Certified units: 12 million

41. Bon Jovi — "Slippery When Wet"

Certified units: 12 million

40. Whitney Houston — "Whitney Houston"

Certified units: 13 million

39. Prince & The Revolution — "Purple Rain"

Certified units: 13 million

38. Pearl Jam — "Ten"

Certified units: 13 million

37. Bruce Springsteen — "Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band Live 1975-'85"

Certified units: 13 million

36. Backstreet Boys — "Millennium"

Certified units: 13 million

35. Steve Miller Band — "Greatest Hits 1974-1978"

Certified units: 14 million

34. Simon & Garfunkel — "Simon & Garfunkel's Greatest Hits"

Certified units: 14 million

33. Meat Loaf — "Bat Out of Hell"

Certified units: 14 million

32. Garth Brooks — "Ropin' The Wind"

Certified units: 14 million

31. Britney Spears — "...Baby One More Time"

Certified units: 14 million

30. Backstreet Boys — "Backstreet Boys"

Certified units: 14 million

29. Adele — "21"

Certified units: 14 million

28. The Beatles — "The Beatles 1962-1966"

Certified units: 15 million

27. Santana — "Supernatural"

Certified units: 15 million

26. Pink Floyd — "Dark Side of the Moon"

Certified units: 15 million

25. Journey — "Greatest Hits"

Certified units: 15 million

24. Bruce Springsteen — "Born In The U.S.A."

Certified units: 15 million

23. Bob Marley & The Wailers — "Legend"

Certified units: 15 million

22. Metallica — "Metallica"

Certified units: 16 million

21. Led Zeppelin — "Physical Graffiti"

Certified units: 16 million

20. Hootie & The Blowfish — "Cracked Rear View"

Certified units: 16 million

19. Eagles — "Hotel California"

Certified units: 16 million

18. Bee Gees — "Saturday Night Fever" (Soundtrack)

Certified units: 15 million

17. Alanis Morisette — "Jagged Little Pill"

Certified units: 16 million

16. The Beatles — "The Beatles 1967-1970"

Certified units: 17 million

15. Garth Brooks — "No Fences"

Certified units: 17 million

14. Elton John — "Greatest Hits"

Certified units: 17 million

13. Boston — "Boston"

Certified units: 17 million

12. Whitney Houston – "The Bodyguard" (Soundtrack)

Certified units: 18 million

11. Guns N' Roses — "Appetite for Destruction"

Certified units: 18 million

10. The Beatles — "The Beatles" ("The White Album")

Certified units: 19 million

9. Shania Twain — "Come On Over"

Certified units: 20 million

8. Fleetwood Mac — "Rumours"

Certified units: 20 million

7. Garth Brooks — "Double Live"

Certified units: 21 million

6. AC/DC — "Back In Black"

Certified units: 22 million

5. Pink Floyd — "The Wall"

Certified units: 23 million

4. Led Zeppelin — "Led Zeppelin IV"

Certified units: 23 million

3. Billy Joel — "Greatest Hits Volume 1 & Volume 2"

Certified units: 23 million

2. Eagles — "Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)"

Certified units: 29 million

1. Michael Jackson — "Thriller"

Certified units: 32 million

