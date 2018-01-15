Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The 50 best-selling albums of all time


Tech The 50 best-selling albums of all time

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Michael Jackson reigns on the all-time list of the best-selling albums, and it's unlikely that any album will top "Thriller" anytime in the near future.

Michael Jackson. play

Michael Jackson.

(Getty Images / Kevin Mazur)

The King of Pop reigns on the all-time list of best-selling albums.

Released in 1982, Michael Jackson's "Thriller" currently boasts a sales mark that no album is likely to touch anytime in the near or distant future.

We compiled the RIAA's data for the best-selling albums in U.S. history (measured in "certified units" sold), and it's fascinating to see some of the names that appear in the top 50 — including a recent entry from Adele's "21."

Check out the best-selling albums of all time:

50. Phil Collins — "No Jacket Required"

50. Phil Collins — "No Jacket Required" play

50. Phil Collins — "No Jacket Required"

(Atlantic)

Certified units: 12 million

Buy it here >>



49. Matchbox Twenty — "Yourself or Someone Like You"

49. Matchbox Twenty — "Yourself or Someone Like You" play

49. Matchbox Twenty — "Yourself or Someone Like You"

(Atlantic)

Certified units: 12 million

Buy it here >>



48. Led Zeppelin — "Led Zeppelin II"

48. Led Zeppelin — "Led Zeppelin II" play

48. Led Zeppelin — "Led Zeppelin II"

(Atlantic)

Certified units: 12 million

Buy it here >>



47. Kenny Rogers — "Kenny Rogers' Greatest Hits"

47. Kenny Rogers — "Kenny Rogers' Greatest Hits" play

47. Kenny Rogers — "Kenny Rogers' Greatest Hits"

(Liberty)

Certified units: 12 million

Buy it here >>



46. Kenny G — "Breathless"

46. Kenny G — "Breathless" play

46. Kenny G — "Breathless"

(Arista)

Certified units: 12 million

Buy it here >>



45. Jewel — "Pieces of You"

45. Jewel — "Pieces of You" play

45. Jewel — "Pieces of You"

(Atlantic)

Certified units: 12 million

Buy it here >>



44. Dixie Chicks — "Wide Open Spaces"

44. Dixie Chicks — "Wide Open Spaces" play

44. Dixie Chicks — "Wide Open Spaces"

(Monument)

Certified units: 12 million

Buy it here >>



43. Def Leppard — "Hysteria"

43. Def Leppard — "Hysteria" play

43. Def Leppard — "Hysteria"

(Mercury)

Certified units: 12 million

Buy it here >>



42. Boyz II Men — "II"

42. Boyz II Men — "II" play

42. Boyz II Men — "II"

(Motown)

Certified units: 12 million

Buy it here >>



41. Bon Jovi — "Slippery When Wet"

41. Bon Jovi — "Slippery When Wet" play

41. Bon Jovi — "Slippery When Wet"

(Mercury)

Certified units: 12 million

Buy it here >>



40. Whitney Houston — "Whitney Houston"

40. Whitney Houston — "Whitney Houston" play

40. Whitney Houston — "Whitney Houston"

(Arista)

Certified units: 13 million

Buy it here >>



39. Prince & The Revolution — "Purple Rain"

39. Prince &amp; The Revolution — "Purple Rain" play

39. Prince & The Revolution — "Purple Rain"

(Warner Bros.)

Certified units: 13 million

Buy it here >>



38. Pearl Jam — "Ten"

38. Pearl Jam — "Ten" play

38. Pearl Jam — "Ten"

(Epic)

Certified units: 13 million

Buy it here >>



37. Bruce Springsteen — "Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band Live 1975-'85"

37. Bruce Springsteen — "Bruce Springsteen &amp; E Street Band Live 1975-'85" play

37. Bruce Springsteen — "Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band Live 1975-'85"

(Columbia)

Certified units: 13 million

Buy it here >>



36. Backstreet Boys — "Millennium"

36. Backstreet Boys — "Millennium" play

36. Backstreet Boys — "Millennium"

(Jive)

Certified units: 13 million

Buy it here >>



35. Steve Miller Band — "Greatest Hits 1974-1978"

35. Steve Miller Band — "Greatest Hits 1974-1978" play

35. Steve Miller Band — "Greatest Hits 1974-1978"

(Capitol)

Certified units: 14 million

Buy it here >>



34. Simon & Garfunkel — "Simon & Garfunkel's Greatest Hits"

34. Simon &amp; Garfunkel — "Simon &amp; Garfunkel's Greatest Hits" play

34. Simon & Garfunkel — "Simon & Garfunkel's Greatest Hits"

(Sony)

Certified units: 14 million

Buy it here >>



33. Meat Loaf — "Bat Out of Hell"

33. Meat Loaf — "Bat Out of Hell" play

33. Meat Loaf — "Bat Out of Hell"

(Cleveland International)

Certified units: 14 million

Buy it here >>



32. Garth Brooks — "Ropin' The Wind"

32. Garth Brooks — "Ropin' The Wind" play

32. Garth Brooks — "Ropin' The Wind"

(Capitol)

Certified units: 14 million

Buy it here >>



31. Britney Spears — "...Baby One More Time"

31. Britney Spears — "...Baby One More Time" play

31. Britney Spears — "...Baby One More Time"

(Jive)

Certified units: 14 million

Buy it here >>



30. Backstreet Boys — "Backstreet Boys"

30. Backstreet Boys — "Backstreet Boys" play

30. Backstreet Boys — "Backstreet Boys"

(Jive)

Certified units: 14 million

Buy it here >>



29. Adele — "21"

29. Adele — "21" play

29. Adele — "21"

(Columbia Records)

Certified units: 14 million

Buy it here >>



28. The Beatles — "The Beatles 1962-1966"

28. The Beatles — "The Beatles 1962-1966" play

28. The Beatles — "The Beatles 1962-1966"

(Apple)

Certified units: 15 million

Buy it here >>



27. Santana — "Supernatural"

27. Santana — "Supernatural" play

27. Santana — "Supernatural"

(Arista)

Certified units: 15 million

Buy it here >>



26. Pink Floyd — "Dark Side of the Moon"

26. Pink Floyd — "Dark Side of the Moon" play

26. Pink Floyd — "Dark Side of the Moon"

(Harvest)

Certified units: 15 million

Buy it here >>



25. Journey — "Greatest Hits"

25. Journey — "Greatest Hits" play

25. Journey — "Greatest Hits"

(Columbia)

Certified units: 15 million

Buy it here >>



24. Bruce Springsteen — "Born In The U.S.A."

24. Bruce Springsteen — "Born In The U.S.A." play

24. Bruce Springsteen — "Born In The U.S.A."

(Columbia)

Certified units: 15 million

Buy it here >>



23. Bob Marley & The Wailers — "Legend"

23. Bob Marley &amp; The Wailers — "Legend" play

23. Bob Marley & The Wailers — "Legend"

(Island)

Certified units: 15 million

Buy it here >>



22. Metallica — "Metallica"

22. Metallica — "Metallica" play

22. Metallica — "Metallica"

(Atlantic/Elektra)

Certified units: 16 million

Buy it here >>



21. Led Zeppelin — "Physical Graffiti"

21. Led Zeppelin — "Physical Graffiti" play

21. Led Zeppelin — "Physical Graffiti"

(Swan Song)

Certified units: 16 million

Buy it here >>



20. Hootie & The Blowfish — "Cracked Rear View"

20. Hootie &amp; The Blowfish — "Cracked Rear View" play

20. Hootie & The Blowfish — "Cracked Rear View"

(Atlantic)

Certified units: 16 million

Buy it here >>



19. Eagles — "Hotel California"

19. Eagles — "Hotel California" play

19. Eagles — "Hotel California"

(Asylum)

Certified units: 16 million

Buy it here >>



18. Bee Gees — "Saturday Night Fever" (Soundtrack)

18. Bee Gees — "Saturday Night Fever" (Soundtrack) play

18. Bee Gees — "Saturday Night Fever" (Soundtrack)

(RSO Records)

Certified units: 15 million

Buy it here >>



17. Alanis Morisette — "Jagged Little Pill"

17. Alanis Morisette — "Jagged Little Pill" play

17. Alanis Morisette — "Jagged Little Pill"

(Maverick)

Certified units: 16 million

Buy it here >>



16. The Beatles — "The Beatles 1967-1970"

16. The Beatles — "The Beatles 1967-1970" play

16. The Beatles — "The Beatles 1967-1970"

(EMI)

Certified units: 17 million

Buy it here >>



15. Garth Brooks — "No Fences"

15. Garth Brooks — "No Fences" play

15. Garth Brooks — "No Fences"

(Capitol)

Certified units: 17 million

Buy it here >>



14. Elton John — "Greatest Hits"

14. Elton John — "Greatest Hits" play

14. Elton John — "Greatest Hits"

(Island)

Certified units: 17 million

Buy it here >>



13. Boston — "Boston"

13. Boston — "Boston" play

13. Boston — "Boston"

(Epic)

Certified units: 17 million

Buy it here >>



12. Whitney Houston – "The Bodyguard" (Soundtrack)

12. Whitney Houston – "The Bodyguard" (Soundtrack) play

12. Whitney Houston – "The Bodyguard" (Soundtrack)

(Arista)

Certified units: 18 million

Buy it here >>



11. Guns N' Roses — "Appetite for Destruction"

11. Guns N' Roses — "Appetite for Destruction" play

11. Guns N' Roses — "Appetite for Destruction"

(Geffen)

Certified units: 18 million

Buy it here >>



10. The Beatles — "The Beatles" ("The White Album")

10. The Beatles — "The Beatles" ("The White Album") play

10. The Beatles — "The Beatles" ("The White Album")

(Apple)

Certified units: 19 million

Buy it here >>



9. Shania Twain — "Come On Over"

9. Shania Twain — "Come On Over" play

9. Shania Twain — "Come On Over"

(Mercury Nashville)

Certified units: 20 million

Buy it here >>



8. Fleetwood Mac — "Rumours"

8. Fleetwood Mac — "Rumours" play

8. Fleetwood Mac — "Rumours"

(Warner Bros.)

Certified units: 20 million

Buy it here >>



7. Garth Brooks — "Double Live"

7. Garth Brooks — "Double Live" play

7. Garth Brooks — "Double Live"

(Capitol Nashville)

Certified units: 21 million

Buy it here >>



6. AC/DC — "Back In Black"

6. AC/DC — "Back In Black" play

6. AC/DC — "Back In Black"

(Epic)

Certified units: 22 million

Buy it here >>



5. Pink Floyd — "The Wall"

5. Pink Floyd — "The Wall" play

5. Pink Floyd — "The Wall"

(Columbia)

Certified units: 23 million

Buy it here >>



4. Led Zeppelin — "Led Zeppelin IV"

4. Led Zeppelin — "Led Zeppelin IV" play

4. Led Zeppelin — "Led Zeppelin IV"

(Atlantic)

Certified units: 23 million

Buy it here >>



3. Billy Joel — "Greatest Hits Volume 1 & Volume 2"

3. Billy Joel — "Greatest Hits Volume 1 &amp; Volume 2" play

3. Billy Joel — "Greatest Hits Volume 1 & Volume 2"

(Columbia)

Certified units: 23 million

Buy it here >>



2. Eagles — "Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)"

2. Eagles — "Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)" play

2. Eagles — "Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)"

(Elektra)

Certified units: 29 million

Buy it here >>



1. Michael Jackson — "Thriller"

1. Michael Jackson — "Thriller" play

1. Michael Jackson — "Thriller"

(Epic)

Certified units: 32 million

Buy it here >>



