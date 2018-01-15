Tech :  The 50 best-selling albums of all time

The King of Pop reigns on the all-time list of best-selling albums.
Released in 1982, Michael Jackson's "Thriller" currently boasts a sales mark that no album is likely to touch anytime in the near or distant future.
We compiled the RIAA's data for the best-selling albums in U.S. history (measured in "certified units" sold), and it's fascinating to see some of the names that appear in the top 50 — including a recent entry from Adele's "21."
Check out the best-selling albums of all time:
50. Phil Collins — "No Jacket Required"
50. Phil Collins — "No Jacket Required" (Atlantic)
Certified units: 12 million
49. Matchbox Twenty — "Yourself or Someone Like You"
49. Matchbox Twenty — "Yourself or Someone Like You" (Atlantic)
Certified units: 12 million
48. Led Zeppelin — "Led Zeppelin II"
48. Led Zeppelin — "Led Zeppelin II" (Atlantic)
Certified units: 12 million
47. Kenny Rogers — "Kenny Rogers' Greatest Hits"
47. Kenny Rogers — "Kenny Rogers' Greatest Hits" (Liberty)
Certified units: 12 million
46. Kenny G — "Breathless"
46. Kenny G — "Breathless" (Arista)
Certified units: 12 million
45. Jewel — "Pieces of You"
45. Jewel — "Pieces of You" (Atlantic)
Certified units: 12 million
44. Dixie Chicks — "Wide Open Spaces"
44. Dixie Chicks — "Wide Open Spaces" (Monument)
Certified units: 12 million
43. Def Leppard — "Hysteria"
43. Def Leppard — "Hysteria" (Mercury)
Certified units: 12 million
42. Boyz II Men — "II"
42. Boyz II Men — "II" (Motown)
Certified units: 12 million
41. Bon Jovi — "Slippery When Wet"
41. Bon Jovi — "Slippery When Wet" (Mercury)
Certified units: 12 million
40. Whitney Houston — "Whitney Houston"
40. Whitney Houston — "Whitney Houston" (Arista)
Certified units: 13 million
39. Prince & The Revolution — "Purple Rain"
39. Prince & The Revolution — "Purple Rain" (Warner Bros.)
Certified units: 13 million
38. Pearl Jam — "Ten"
38. Pearl Jam — "Ten" (Epic)
Certified units: 13 million
37. Bruce Springsteen — "Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band Live 1975-'85"
37. Bruce Springsteen — "Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band Live 1975-'85" (Columbia)
Certified units: 13 million
36. Backstreet Boys — "Millennium"
36. Backstreet Boys — "Millennium" (Jive)
Certified units: 13 million
35. Steve Miller Band — "Greatest Hits 1974-1978"
35. Steve Miller Band — "Greatest Hits 1974-1978" (Capitol)
Certified units: 14 million
34. Simon & Garfunkel — "Simon & Garfunkel's Greatest Hits"
34. Simon & Garfunkel — "Simon & Garfunkel's Greatest Hits" (Sony)
Certified units: 14 million
33. Meat Loaf — "Bat Out of Hell"
33. Meat Loaf — "Bat Out of Hell" (Cleveland International)
Certified units: 14 million
32. Garth Brooks — "Ropin' The Wind"
32. Garth Brooks — "Ropin' The Wind" (Capitol)
Certified units: 14 million
31. Britney Spears — "...Baby One More Time"
31. Britney Spears — "...Baby One More Time" (Jive)
Certified units: 14 million
30. Backstreet Boys — "Backstreet Boys"
30. Backstreet Boys — "Backstreet Boys" (Jive)
Certified units: 14 million
29. Adele — "21"
29. Adele — "21" (Columbia Records)
Certified units: 14 million
28. The Beatles — "The Beatles 1962-1966"
28. The Beatles — "The Beatles 1962-1966" (Apple)
Certified units: 15 million
27. Santana — "Supernatural"
27. Santana — "Supernatural" (Arista)
Certified units: 15 million
26. Pink Floyd — "Dark Side of the Moon"
26. Pink Floyd — "Dark Side of the Moon" (Harvest)
Certified units: 15 million
25. Journey — "Greatest Hits"
25. Journey — "Greatest Hits" (Columbia)
Certified units: 15 million
24. Bruce Springsteen — "Born In The U.S.A."
24. Bruce Springsteen — "Born In The U.S.A." (Columbia)
Certified units: 15 million
23. Bob Marley & The Wailers — "Legend"
23. Bob Marley & The Wailers — "Legend" (Island)
Certified units: 15 million
22. Metallica — "Metallica"
22. Metallica — "Metallica" (Atlantic/Elektra)
Certified units: 16 million
21. Led Zeppelin — "Physical Graffiti"
21. Led Zeppelin — "Physical Graffiti" (Swan Song)
Certified units: 16 million
20. Hootie & The Blowfish — "Cracked Rear View"
20. Hootie & The Blowfish — "Cracked Rear View" (Atlantic)
Certified units: 16 million
19. Eagles — "Hotel California"
19. Eagles — "Hotel California" (Asylum)
Certified units: 16 million
18. Bee Gees — "Saturday Night Fever" (Soundtrack)
18. Bee Gees — "Saturday Night Fever" (Soundtrack) (RSO Records)
Certified units: 15 million
17. Alanis Morisette — "Jagged Little Pill"
17. Alanis Morisette — "Jagged Little Pill" (Maverick)
Certified units: 16 million
16. The Beatles — "The Beatles 1967-1970"
16. The Beatles — "The Beatles 1967-1970" (EMI)
Certified units: 17 million
15. Garth Brooks — "No Fences"
15. Garth Brooks — "No Fences" (Capitol)
Certified units: 17 million
14. Elton John — "Greatest Hits"
14. Elton John — "Greatest Hits" (Island)
Certified units: 17 million
13. Boston — "Boston"
13. Boston — "Boston" (Epic)
Certified units: 17 million
12. Whitney Houston – "The Bodyguard" (Soundtrack)
12. Whitney Houston – "The Bodyguard" (Soundtrack) (Arista)
Certified units: 18 million
11. Guns N' Roses — "Appetite for Destruction"
11. Guns N' Roses — "Appetite for Destruction" (Geffen)
Certified units: 18 million
10. The Beatles — "The Beatles" ("The White Album")
10. The Beatles — "The Beatles" ("The White Album") (Apple)
Certified units: 19 million
9. Shania Twain — "Come On Over"
9. Shania Twain — "Come On Over" (Mercury Nashville)
Certified units: 20 million
8. Fleetwood Mac — "Rumours"
8. Fleetwood Mac — "Rumours" (Warner Bros.)
Certified units: 20 million
7. Garth Brooks — "Double Live"
7. Garth Brooks — "Double Live" (Capitol Nashville)
Certified units: 21 million
6. AC/DC — "Back In Black"
6. AC/DC — "Back In Black" (Epic)
Certified units: 22 million
5. Pink Floyd — "The Wall"
5. Pink Floyd — "The Wall" (Columbia)
Certified units: 23 million
4. Led Zeppelin — "Led Zeppelin IV"
4. Led Zeppelin — "Led Zeppelin IV" (Atlantic)
Certified units: 23 million
3. Billy Joel — "Greatest Hits Volume 1 & Volume 2"
3. Billy Joel — "Greatest Hits Volume 1 & Volume 2" (Columbia)
Certified units: 23 million
2. Eagles — "Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)"
2. Eagles — "Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)" (Elektra)
Certified units: 29 million
1. Michael Jackson — "Thriller"
1. Michael Jackson — "Thriller" (Epic)
Certified units: 32 million
