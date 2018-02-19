Tech :  The best-selling album the year you were born

We compiled all the best-selling albums dating back to 1956, so you can see, and hear, which album was the soundtrack to your birth year.
Each year, one album taps into the hearts and ears of the public on its way to topping the Billboard year-end album chart.
Times have changed, though. In the 2010s, pop stars like Adele and Taylor Swift have dominated the charts, while in the 1950s and early 1960s, musical soundtracks and Broadway cast recordings tended to top the list.
Billboard has been tracking the top album of the year since 1956. From 1992 onward, total album sales were recorded by Nielsen SoundScan. Before 1992, the top album chart was "based on a survey of representative retail outlets that determined a ranking" and was "not a tally of actual sales."
Business Insider compiled all the best-selling albums and their respective notable singles, dating back to 1956, so you can see, and hear, which album was the soundtrack to your birth year (so long as you're between the ages of 1 and 62).
Check out which album made it to the top each year:
Copies sold: 2,764,000
Notable singles: "Shape of You," "Perfect"
Copies sold: 4,140,000
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Hotline Bling," " target="_blank"One Dance"
Copies sold: 8,008,000
Notable singles: "Hello," target="_blank" " target="_blank"When We Were Young"
Copies sold: 3,661,000
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Shake It Off," " target="_blank"Blank Space," " target="_blank"Bad Blood"
Copies sold: 2,430,000
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Suit & Tie," "Mirrors" target="_blank"
Copies sold: 4,410,000
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Someone Like You," " target="_blank"Set Fire to the Rain," " target="_blank"Rumour Has It"
Copies sold: 5,824,000
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Rolling In The Deep"
Copies sold: 3,415,000
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Not Afraid," " target="_blank"Love The Way You Lie"
Copies sold: 3,217,000
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Love Story," " target="_blank"You Belong With Me"
Copies sold: 2,874,000
Notable singles: "Lollipop," target="_blank" " target="_blank"A Milli"
Copies sold: 3,699,000
Notable single: " target="_blank"The First Noel (feat. Faith Hill)"
Copies sold: 3,719,000
Notable single: " target="_blank"Breaking Free"
Copies sold: 4,969,000
Notable singles: " target="_blank"We Belong Together," " target="_blank"Shake It Off"
Copies sold: 7,979,000
Notable singles: "Burn," target="_blank" " target="_blank"Confessions Pt. II," "Yeah!" target="_blank"
Copies sold: 6,536,000
Notable singles: " target="_blank"In da Club," " target="_blank"21 Questions"
Copies sold: 7,608,000
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Without Me," " target="_blank"Sing For The Moment"
Copies sold: 4,813,000
Notable single: " target="_blank"In The End"
Copies sold: 9,936,000
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Bye Bye Bye," " target="_blank"It's Gonna Be Me"
Copies sold: 9,446,000
Notable singles: " target="_blank"I Want It That Way," " target="_blank"Larger Than Life"
Copies sold: 9,338,000
Notable single: " target="_blank"My Heart Will Go On"
Copies sold: 5,302,000
Notable singles: "Wannabe," target="_blank" " target="_blank"Say You'll Be There"
Copies sold: 7,380,000
Notable singles: " target="_blank"You Oughta Know," " target="_blank"Hand In My Pocket"
Copies sold: 7,020,000
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Hold My Hand," " target="_blank"Only Wanna Be With You"
Copies sold: 4,934,000
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Can You Feel The Love Tonight," " target="_blank"Circle of Life"
Copies sold: 5,460,000
Notable single: " target="_blank"I Will Always Love You"
Copies sold: 4,832,000
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Achy Breaky Heart"
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Vision of Love," " target="_blank"Love Takes Time"
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Miss You Much," " target="_blank"Rhythm Nation"
Notable single: " target="_blank"My Prerogative"
Notable singles: " target="_blank"One More Try," " target="_blank"Father Figure"
Notable singles: " target="_blank"You Give Love A Bad Name," " target="_blank"Livin' On A Prayer"
Notable singles: " target="_blank"How Will I Know," " target="_blank"Greatest Love Of All"
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Dancing In The Dark," " target="_blank"Born In The U.S.A."
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Billie Jean," " target="_blank"Beat It"
Notable singles: "Thriller," target="_blank" " target="_blank"P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)"
Notable single: " target="_blank"Heat of the Moment"
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Keep on Loving You," " target="_blank"Take It on the Run"
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)"
Notable single: " target="_blank"My Life"
Notable singles: " target="_blank"How Deep Is Your Love," " target="_blank"Stayin' Alive"
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Go Your Own Way," " target="_blank"Don't Stop"
Notable single: " target="_blank"Show Me The Way"
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Your Song," "Daniel" target="_blank"
Notable single: " target="_blank"Bennie and the Jets"
Notable single: " target="_blank"The Cisco Kid"
Notable single: " target="_blank"Heart of Gold"
Notable single: "Superstar" target="_blank"
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Bridge over Troubled Water," " target="_blank"The Boxer"
Notable single: "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" target="_blank"
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Purple Haze," " target="_blank"Foxy Lady"
Notable single: " target="_blank"I'm A Believer"
Notable single: " target="_blank"A Taste of Honey"
Notable singles: " target="_blank"A Spoonful of Sugar," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious"
Notable single: " target="_blank"Hello, Dolly!"
Notable single: " target="_blank"I Feel Pretty"
Notable single: "Maria" target="_blank"
Notable single: " target="_blank"If Ever I Would Leave You"
Notable single: "Do-Re-Mi," target="_blank" " target="_blank"The Sound of Music"
Notable single: " target="_blank"Peter Gunn"
Notable single: " target="_blank"With A Little Bit of Luck"
Notable single: " target="_blank"The Rain in Spain"
Notable singles: " target="_blank"Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)," " target="_blank"Jamaica Farewell"