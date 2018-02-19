Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The best-selling album the year you were born


Tech The best-selling album the year you were born

  • Published: , Refreshed:

We compiled all the best-selling albums dating back to 1956, so you can see, and hear, which album was the soundtrack to your birth year.

Michael Jackson performing from his album "Thriller" in 1983. play

Michael Jackson performing from his album "Thriller" in 1983.

(Getty Images / Kevin Mazur)

Each year, one album taps into the hearts and ears of the public on its way to topping the Billboard year-end album chart.

Times have changed, though. In the 2010s, pop stars like Adele and Taylor Swift have dominated the charts, while in the 1950s and early 1960s, musical soundtracks and Broadway cast recordings tended to top the list.

Billboard has been tracking the top album of the year since 1956. From 1992 onward, total album sales were recorded by Nielsen SoundScan. Before 1992, the top album chart was "based on a survey of representative retail outlets that determined a ranking" and was "not a tally of actual sales."

Business Insider compiled all the best-selling albums and their respective notable singles, dating back to 1956, so you can see, and hear, which album was the soundtrack to your birth year (so long as you're between the ages of 1 and 62).

Check out which album made it to the top each year:

2017: Ed Sheeran — "Divide"

2017: Ed Sheeran — "Divide" play

2017: Ed Sheeran — "Divide"

(Atlantic)

Copies sold: 2,764,000

Notable singles: "Shape of You," "Perfect"



2016: Drake — "Views"

2016: Drake — "Views" play

2016: Drake — "Views"

(Young Money)

Copies sold: 4,140,000

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Hotline Bling," " target="_blank"One Dance"



2015: Adele — "25"

2015: Adele — "25" play

2015: Adele — "25"

(Amazon)

Copies sold: 8,008,000

Notable singles: "Hello," target="_blank" " target="_blank"When We Were Young"



2014: Taylor Swift — "1989"

2014: Taylor Swift — "1989" play

2014: Taylor Swift — "1989"

(Big Machine Records)

Copies sold: 3,661,000

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Shake It Off," " target="_blank"Blank Space," " target="_blank"Bad Blood"



2013: Justin Timberlake — "The 20/20 Experience"

2013: Justin Timberlake — "The 20/20 Experience" play

2013: Justin Timberlake — "The 20/20 Experience"

(RCA Records)

Copies sold: 2,430,000

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Suit & Tie," "Mirrors" target="_blank"



2012: Adele — "21"

2011: Adele — "21" play

2011: Adele — "21"

(Columbia Records)

Copies sold: 4,410,000

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Someone Like You," " target="_blank"Set Fire to the Rain," " target="_blank"Rumour Has It"



2011: Adele — "21"

play

(Columbia Records)

Copies sold: 5,824,000

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Rolling In The Deep"



2010: Eminem — "Recovery"

2010: Eminem — "Recovery" play

2010: Eminem — "Recovery"

(Aftermath Entertainment)

Copies sold: 3,415,000

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Not Afraid," " target="_blank"Love The Way You Lie"



2009: Taylor Swift — "Fearless"

2009: Taylor Swift — "Fearless" play

2009: Taylor Swift — "Fearless"

(Big Machine Records)

Copies sold: 3,217,000

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Love Story," " target="_blank"You Belong With Me"



2008: Lil Wayne — "Tha Carter III"

2008: Lil Wayne — "Tha Carter III" play

2008: Lil Wayne — "Tha Carter III"

(Cash Money/Universal Motown)

Copies sold: 2,874,000

Notable singles: "Lollipop," target="_blank" " target="_blank"A Milli"



2007: Josh Groban — "Noël"

2007: Josh Groban — "Noël" play

2007: Josh Groban — "Noël"

(Reprise Records)

Copies sold: 3,699,000

Notable single: " target="_blank"The First Noel (feat. Faith Hill)"



2006: "High School Musical" (Soundtrack)

2006: "High School Musical" (Soundtrack) play

2006: "High School Musical" (Soundtrack)

(Walt Disney Records)

Copies sold: 3,719,000

Notable single: " target="_blank"Breaking Free"



2005: Mariah Carey — "The Emancipation of Mimi"

2005: Mariah Carey — "The Emancipation of Mimi" play

2005: Mariah Carey — "The Emancipation of Mimi"

(Island Def Jam)

Copies sold: 4,969,000

Notable singles: " target="_blank"We Belong Together," " target="_blank"Shake It Off"



2004: Usher — "Confessions"

2004: Usher — "Confessions" play

2004: Usher — "Confessions"

(Arista Records)

Copies sold: 7,979,000

Notable singles: "Burn," target="_blank" " target="_blank"Confessions Pt. II," "Yeah!" target="_blank"



2003: 50 Cent — "Get Rich or Die Tryin'"

2003: 50 Cent — "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" play

2003: 50 Cent — "Get Rich or Die Tryin'"

(Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment)

Copies sold: 6,536,000

Notable singles: " target="_blank"In da Club," " target="_blank"21 Questions"



2002: Eminem — "The Eminem Show"

2002: Eminem — "The Eminem Show" play

2002: Eminem — "The Eminem Show"

(Aftermath Entertainment)

Copies sold: 7,608,000

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Without Me," " target="_blank"Sing For The Moment"



2001: Linkin Park — "Hybrid Theory"

2001: Linkin Park — "Hybrid Theory" play

2001: Linkin Park — "Hybrid Theory"

(Warner Bros. Records)

Copies sold: 4,813,000

Notable single: " target="_blank"In The End"



2000: NSYNC — "No Strings Attached"

2000: NSYNC — "No Strings Attached" play

2000: NSYNC — "No Strings Attached"

(Jive Records)

Copies sold: 9,936,000

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Bye Bye Bye," " target="_blank"It's Gonna Be Me"



1999: Backstreet Boys — "Millennium"

1999: Backstreet Boys — "Millennium" play

1999: Backstreet Boys — "Millennium"

(Jive)

Copies sold: 9,446,000

Notable singles: " target="_blank"I Want It That Way," " target="_blank"Larger Than Life"



1998: James Horner and Celine Dion — "Titanic: Music from the Motion Picture"

1998: James Horner and Celine Dion — "Titanic: Music from the Motion Picture" play

1998: James Horner and Celine Dion — "Titanic: Music from the Motion Picture"

(Sony Classical)

Copies sold: 9,338,000

Notable single: " target="_blank"My Heart Will Go On"



1997: Spice Girls — "Spice"

1997: Spice Girls — "Spice" play

1997: Spice Girls — "Spice"

(Virgin Records)

Copies sold: 5,302,000

Notable singles: "Wannabe," target="_blank" " target="_blank"Say You'll Be There"



1996: Alanis Morissette — "Jagged Little Pill"

1996: Alanis Morissette — "Jagged Little Pill" play

1996: Alanis Morissette — "Jagged Little Pill"

(Maverick)

Copies sold: 7,380,000

Notable singles: " target="_blank"You Oughta Know," " target="_blank"Hand In My Pocket"



1995: Hootie and the Blowfish — "Cracked Rear View"

1995: Hootie and the Blowfish — "Cracked Rear View" play

1995: Hootie and the Blowfish — "Cracked Rear View"

(Atlantic Records)

Copies sold: 7,020,000

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Hold My Hand," " target="_blank"Only Wanna Be With You"



1994: Elton John/Hans Zimmer — "The Lion King: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack"

1994: Elton John/Hans Zimmer — "The Lion King: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" play

1994: Elton John/Hans Zimmer — "The Lion King: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack"

(Walt Disney Records)

Copies sold: 4,934,000

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Can You Feel The Love Tonight," " target="_blank"Circle of Life"



1993: Whitney Houston/Various Artists — "The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album"

1993: Whitney Houston/Various Artists — "The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album" play

1993: Whitney Houston/Various Artists — "The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album"

(Arista)

Copies sold: 5,460,000

Notable single: " target="_blank"I Will Always Love You"



1992: Billy Ray Cyrus — "Some Gave All"

1992: Billy Ray Cyrus — "Some Gave All" play

1992: Billy Ray Cyrus — "Some Gave All"

(Mercury Records)

Copies sold: 4,832,000

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Achy Breaky Heart"



1991: Mariah Carey — "Mariah Carey"

1991: Mariah Carey — "Mariah Carey" play

1991: Mariah Carey — "Mariah Carey"

(Columbia Records)

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Vision of Love," " target="_blank"Love Takes Time"



1990: Janet Jackson — "Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814"

1990: Janet Jackson — "Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814" play

1990: Janet Jackson — "Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814"

(A&M Records)

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Miss You Much," " target="_blank"Rhythm Nation"



1989: Bobby Brown — "Don't Be Cruel"

1989: Bobby Brown — "Don't Be Cruel" play

1989: Bobby Brown — "Don't Be Cruel"

(MCA Records)

Notable single: " target="_blank"My Prerogative"



1988: George Michael — "Faith"

1988: George Michael — "Faith" play

1988: George Michael — "Faith"

(Columbia)

Notable singles: " target="_blank"One More Try," " target="_blank"Father Figure"



1987: Bon Jovi — "Slippery When Wet"

1987: Bon Jovi — "Slippery When Wet" play

1987: Bon Jovi — "Slippery When Wet"

(Mercury)

Notable singles: " target="_blank"You Give Love A Bad Name," " target="_blank"Livin' On A Prayer"



1986: Whitney Houston — "Whitney Houston"

1986: Whitney Houston — "Whitney Houston" play

1986: Whitney Houston — "Whitney Houston"

(Arista)

Notable singles: " target="_blank"How Will I Know," " target="_blank"Greatest Love Of All"



1985: Bruce Springsteen — "Born in the U.S.A."

1985: Bruce Springsteen — "Born in the U.S.A." play

1985: Bruce Springsteen — "Born in the U.S.A."

(Columbia)

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Dancing In The Dark," " target="_blank"Born In The U.S.A."



1984: Michael Jackson — "Thriller"

1983: Michael Jackson — "Thriller" play

1983: Michael Jackson — "Thriller"

(Epic)

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Billie Jean," " target="_blank"Beat It"



1983: Michael Jackson — "Thriller"

play

(Epic)

Notable singles: "Thriller," target="_blank" " target="_blank"P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)"



1982: Asia — "Asia"

1982: Asia — "Asia" play

1982: Asia — "Asia"

(Geffen Records)

Notable single: " target="_blank"Heat of the Moment"



1981: REO Speedwagon — "Hi Infidelity"

1981: REO Speedwagon — "Hi Infidelity" play

1981: REO Speedwagon — "Hi Infidelity"

(Epic Records)

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Keep on Loving You," " target="_blank"Take It on the Run"



1980: Pink Floyd — "The Wall"

1980: Pink Floyd — "The Wall" play

1980: Pink Floyd — "The Wall"

(Columbia)

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)"



1979: Billy Joel — "52nd Street"

1979: Billy Joel — "52nd Street" play

1979: Billy Joel — "52nd Street"

(CBS Records)

Notable single: " target="_blank"My Life"



1978: "Saturday Night Fever: The Original Movie Sound Track"

1978: "Saturday Night Fever: The Original Movie Sound Track" play

1978: "Saturday Night Fever: The Original Movie Sound Track"

(RSO Records)

Notable singles: " target="_blank"How Deep Is Your Love," " target="_blank"Stayin' Alive"



1977: Fleetwood Mac — "Rumours"

1977: Fleetwood Mac — "Rumours" play

1977: Fleetwood Mac — "Rumours"

(Warner Bros.)

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Go Your Own Way," " target="_blank"Don't Stop"



1976: Peter Frampton — "Frampton Comes Alive!"

1976: Peter Frampton — "Frampton Comes Alive!" play

1976: Peter Frampton — "Frampton Comes Alive!"

(A&M Records)

Notable single: " target="_blank"Show Me The Way"



1975: Elton John — "Elton John's Greatest Hits"

1975: Elton John — "Elton John's Greatest Hits" play

1975: Elton John — "Elton John's Greatest Hits"

(Island)

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Your Song," "Daniel" target="_blank"



1974: Elton John — "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road"

1974: Elton John — "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" play

1974: Elton John — "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road"

(MCA Records)

Notable single: " target="_blank"Bennie and the Jets"



1973: War — "The World Is a Ghetto"

1973: War — "The World Is a Ghetto" play

1973: War — "The World Is a Ghetto"

(United Artists)

Notable single: " target="_blank"The Cisco Kid"



1972: Neil Young — "Harvest"

1972: Neil Young — "Harvest" play

1972: Neil Young — "Harvest"

(Reprise Records)

Notable single: " target="_blank"Heart of Gold"



1971: "Jesus Christ Superstar"

1971: "Jesus Christ Superstar" play

1971: "Jesus Christ Superstar"

(MCA Records)

Notable single: "Superstar" target="_blank"



1970: Simon and Garfunkel — "Bridge over Troubled Water"

1970: Simon and Garfunkel — "Bridge over Troubled Water" play

1970: Simon and Garfunkel — "Bridge over Troubled Water"

(Columbia)

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Bridge over Troubled Water," " target="_blank"The Boxer"



1969: Iron Butterfly — "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida"

1969: Iron Butterfly — "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" play

1969: Iron Butterfly — "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida"

(Atco)

Notable single: "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" target="_blank"



1968: The Jimmy Hendrix Experience — "Are You Experienced"

1968: The Jimmy Hendrix Experience — "Are You Experienced" play

1968: The Jimmy Hendrix Experience — "Are You Experienced"

(Track Records)

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Purple Haze," " target="_blank"Foxy Lady"



1967: The Monkees — "More of The Monkees"

1967: The Monkees — "More of The Monkees" play

1967: The Monkees — "More of The Monkees"

(Colgems Records)

Notable single: " target="_blank"I'm A Believer"



1966: Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass — "Whipped Cream & Other Delights"

1966: Herb Alpert &amp; The Tijuana Brass — "Whipped Cream &amp; Other Delights" play

1966: Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass — "Whipped Cream & Other Delights"

(A&M Records)

Notable single: " target="_blank"A Taste of Honey"



1965: "Mary Poppins (Original Soundtrack)"

1965: "Mary Poppins (Original Soundtrack)" play

1965: "Mary Poppins (Original Soundtrack)"

(Walt Disney Records)

Notable singles: " target="_blank"A Spoonful of Sugar," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious"



1964: "Hello, Dolly! (Original Broadway Cast)"

1964: "Hello, Dolly! (Original Broadway Cast)" play

1964: "Hello, Dolly! (Original Broadway Cast)"

(RCA Victor Records)

Notable single: " target="_blank"Hello, Dolly!"



1963: "West Side Story (Soundtrack)"

1962: "West Side Story (Soundtrack)" play

1962: "West Side Story (Soundtrack)"

(United Artists Records)

Notable single: " target="_blank"I Feel Pretty"



1962: "West Side Story (Soundtrack)"

play

(United Artists Records)

Notable single: "Maria" target="_blank"



1961: "Camelot (Original Broadway Cast)"

1961: "Camelot (Original Broadway Cast)" play

1961: "Camelot (Original Broadway Cast)"

(Columbia Records)

Notable single: " target="_blank"If Ever I Would Leave You"



1960: "The Sound of Music (Original Broadway Cast)"

1960: "The Sound of Music (Original Broadway Cast)" play

1960: "The Sound of Music (Original Broadway Cast)"

(Columbia Records)

Notable single: "Do-Re-Mi," target="_blank" " target="_blank"The Sound of Music"



1959: Henry Mancini — "Music from Peter Gunn"

1959: Henry Mancini — "Music from Peter Gunn" play

1959: Henry Mancini — "Music from Peter Gunn"

(RCA Victor Records)

Notable single: " target="_blank"Peter Gunn"



1958: "My Fair Lady (Original Broadway Cast)"

1957: "My Fair Lady (Original Broadway Cast)" play

1957: "My Fair Lady (Original Broadway Cast)"

(Columbia Records)

Notable single: " target="_blank"With A Little Bit of Luck"



1957: "My Fair Lady (Original Broadway Cast)"

play

(Columbia Records)

Notable single: " target="_blank"The Rain in Spain"



1956: Harry Belafonte — "Calypso"

1956: Harry Belafonte — "Calypso" play

1956: Harry Belafonte — "Calypso"

(RCA Victor Records)

Notable singles: " target="_blank"Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)," " target="_blank"Jamaica Farewell"



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Bill Gates reveals the 2 reasons he's giving away his $90 billion...bullet
2 Tech This electric jet can take off vertically and travel almost 190...bullet
3 Tech Snap CEO Evan Spiegel sold $50 million in Snap stock — his...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A man uses his phone as he walks past ATM machines for digital currency Bitcoin in Hong Kong.
Tech Criminals are reportedly abducting the 'cryptorich' to steal their Bitcoin (BTC)
President Donald Trump holds a space astronaut toy.
Tech Here's how much a top US astronaut can earn working for NASA
null
Tech I tried cutting the cord with Sling TV for a month — here's why I returned to cable
null
Tech I take a social media break once a year — and I feel so much better (TWTR, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, SNAP)