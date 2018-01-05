Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The first TV show to die in 2018 is ABC's 'The Mayor'


Tech The first TV show to die in 2018 is ABC's 'The Mayor'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In 2018 the cancellations will start rolling in, and ABC's 'The Mayor' is the first to go.

The Mayor ABC play

The Mayor ABC

(ABC)

  • ABC has canceled "The Mayor."
  • The comedy premiered in October, and starred Brandon Micheal Hall, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Lea Michele.
  • It aired 9 episodes.

A lot of shows were canceled in 2017, and in the new year, cancellations will start rolling in, especially for unsuccessful fall shows.

The first show to die in 2018? ABC comedy "The Mayor." On Thursday, Entertainment Weekly reported that the show had been canceled by ABC.

"The Mayor" was about a rapper who, in an attempt to promote his music, runs for mayor. But he unexpectedly wins, and has to actually be the mayor. It was fresh and politically relevant, so we're sad to see it go. The show starred Brandon Micheal Hall, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Lea Michele.

The earnest, clever comedy was a welcome presence in ABC's comedy lineup. It premiered in October and ran for nine episodes.

The show's timeslot will be replaced by reruns of "Modern Family."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech The 2 exercises that will keep you fit for lifebullet
2 Tech You've been charging your smart phone wrongbullet
3 Tech The 10 best smartphones you can buy right now - ranked by pricebullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

snap chart
Tech THE DIGITAL TRUST REPORT: Insight into user confidence in top social platforms (FB, GOOG, GOOGL, LNKD, TWTR, SNAP)
Instagram Stories DAU
Tech Facebook is reportedly testing Instagram Stories on WhatsApp (FB)
FILE PHOTO - A 3D printed Android mascot Bugdroid is seen in front of a Google logo in this illustration taken July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Tech 22 different flashlight apps in Google Play were found to contain malicious adware (GOOG, GOOGL)
null
Tech Facebook says people are OK with video ads that interrupt content, as long as they are short (FB)