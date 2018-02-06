Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The global cloud market jumped 46% in Q4 (AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, IBM)


The global cloud infrastructure services market grew 46% YoY during Q4 2017 to hit $16 billion

global cloud infrastructure market share play

global cloud infrastructure market share

(BI Intelligence)

The global cloud infrastructure services market grew 46% YoY during Q4 2017 to hit $16 billion, according to Canalys.

This is significant considering the market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.9% between 2016 and 2022, to reach $210 billion.

Cloud infrastructure services market grew 45% YoY in 2017, largely due to gains made by Google, Amazon, and Microsoft in their cloud computing businesses.

Here’s an overview of how the top three tech giants' cloud businesses performed in Q4, as each vies for a larger share of the cloud market:

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) continued to lead the market, grabbing 32% of the global cloud infrastructure services market. However, the company’s share fell by 2 percentage points in Q4 from Q2 2017.
  • Microsoft’s cloud business is closing the gap with AWS. Microsoft Azure’s share jumped to 14% from 11% in Q2 2017.
  • Alphabet’s cloud business trails behind Amazon’s and Microsoft’s, but is slowly inching up. Alphabet’s Google Cloud Platform (GCP) accounted for 8% of the global cloud market in Q4, up from 5% in Q2 2017.

