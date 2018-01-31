Tech :  The latest PlayStation 4 exclusive is a gorgeous throwback to a PlayStation 2 classic

news

The best game to launch in 2018 thus far is a game from over 10 years ago.

That game, of course, is "Shadow of the Colossus" on the PlayStation 4.

When the game originally launched on PlayStation 2 way back in 2005, it endeared a legion of fans. That dedicated fanbase enabled Sony to successfully re-release "Shadow of the Colossus" on the PlayStation 3 in 2011.

And now, in 2018, "Shadow of the Colossus" is back once again — this time on the PlayStation 4. The latest iteration is a fully re-built game, with stunning 4K/HDR visuals. But what do you actually do in the game? What is it about? Here's the deal!

"Shadow of the Colossus" is a gorgeous, third-person action game.

The game was originally developed by Sony's Japan Studio, led by a man named Fumito Ueda. It's part of a trilogy of games that are all exclusive to Sony's game consoles.

The other games in the trilogy from Ueda are "Ico" and "The Last Guardian." They're not direct sequels to each other, but share common themes. Each game is set in the third-person, in a land shrouded in mystery, often filled with puzzles.

The point of the game is straightforward: Hunt and kill sixteen "colossi."

Colossi are massive creatures, sometimes carrying equally massive weapons. The colossus above, for instance, carries a large club.

Each colossus is like a puzzle. You can climb on certain parts of each beast — the furry parts, usually:

And you need to stab them in various glowing spots in order to take them down:

Each colossus is different, and must be "solved" (murdered) uniquely.

The why of taking down these colossi is another story, and it's one I won't ruin for you. Know that there's a dead lady involved, and an attempt to resurrect her:

You've also got a horse for getting around:

That's how the game ends up playing out — horseback riding through majestic vistas as you hunt your next colossus.

Much of what makes "Shadow of the Colossus" such an excellent game is how natural it feels.

"Shadow of the Colossus" doesn't always hold your hand, or tell you how things are working. There are collectibles in the game that are, more or less, never explained.

The game encourages exploration and discovery in a way that few games do. It's this particular aspect of "Shadow of the Colossus" that feels so fresh, even in 2018.

The new version of the game adds a Photo Mode, that enables you to position the camera, add filters, change depth, and all sorts of other stuff.

In fact, nearly every image in this piece was taken in the game's Photo Mode!

I've been playing the game on a PlayStation 4 Pro, which offers 4K and HDR support. There are two options for visual settings — both look outstanding:

"Shadow of the Colossus" is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 4 on February 6. Check out the gameplay right here: