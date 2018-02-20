Tech :  The official numbers are in, and 'Black Panther' soared past the latest 'Star Wars' for a historic $242 million opening weekend (DIS)

news

The official box office numbers are in, and "Black Panther" performed well beyond any industry projections.

The final numbers for the Presidents' Day holiday weekend came out Tuesday and the latest Marvel movie took in $242 million over the four days at the domestic box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That puts the movie in second place for best-ever four-day openings at the box office, passing "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" ($241.5 million).

"Black Panther" also took out the $40.1 million "The Force Awakens" had as the biggest Monday earner on record with $40.2 million.

The movie's three-day gross of $201.7 million places it as the fifth best all time, beating out "Avengers: Age of Ultron" ($191.2 million).

Director Ryan Coogler's long-awaited adaptation of the legendary Marvel character is shattering box office records in a time of year when it's thought nobody goes to the movies. Industry insiders tell Business Insider that's all going to change now, as the success of this movie and "Deadpool" in 2016 proves that the early months of the year is fertile ground for big business.

But the success of "Black Panther" also proves that diverse audiences have a hunger to see stories told by them for them.

According to comScore (via THR), 37 percent "Black Panther" ticket buyers were African-American. They made up on average 15% of the audience for superhero movies.

The movie also broke the record for biggest February opening of all-time (beating "Deadpool") and is the biggest opening ever for a black filmmaker (F. Gary Gray, "The Fate of the Furious").