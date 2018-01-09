Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The PlayStation 4 continues to dominate as the world's most popular gaming console

PlayStation 4 is nearing 75 million units sold worldwide.

The PlayStation 4 comes in two formats: Slim (left) and Pro (right).

Sony's PlayStation 4 continues to dominate Microsoft's Xbox One and Nintendo's Switch.

As of December 31, the PlayStation 4 reached 73.6 million consoles sold. That puts Sony in the lead by a mile.

More specifically, Sony's PlayStation 4 sales are more than double that of the closest competition — the "closest competition," of course, being Microsoft's Xbox One. Though Microsoft no longer reports sales numbers for its Xbox One console, the best estimates put the Xbox One somewhere in the realm of 30 - 50 million units sold.

During just the holiday season, from November 19 to December 31, Sony sold over 5 million PlayStation 4 consoles. Doesn't sound like a lot? Even 2017's hottest new console, Nintendo's Switch, sold just 4.7 million units in its first four months. Nintendo estimates it'll sell around 14 million Switch consoles in its first year, while Sony's expecting to move a whopping 18 million PlayStation 4 consoles in the same amount of time.

2018's "God of War" looks incredible. play

2018's "God of War" looks incredible.

(Sony)

The continued success of the PlayStation 4 is due to several different factors:

  1. The PlayStation 4 was the less expensive console when it launched in 2013, coming in at $100 less than Microsoft's Xbox One.
  2. The PlayStation 4 is an attractive box that easily fits into your home, and using it as more than a game console is a snap.
  3. A lineup of killer blockbuster games, from "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" to "Horizon Zero Dawn" to "Bloodborne," made the PlayStation 4 a must-have console. All three of those games are only playable on PS4.
  4. Success begets success — the PlayStation 4 has overtaken the zeitgeist as "the" game console to own if you're going to buy a game console.

Though Sony's exclusive game lineup isn't full of bangers in the coming months, an impressive array of major exclusives are currently in the works. And if you're looking for a way to enjoy more 4K content on your new 4K TV, the PlayStation 4 Pro offers an upgrade path to even prettier games. All of which is to say one thing: Sony's PlayStation 4 isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

