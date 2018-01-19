Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The Razer Phone might get a hardware update to make 'Project Linda' a reality later this year


"Project Linda," Razer's showstopping smartphone-consumer concept, may make its way to market before the end of the year.

  • A new rumor suggests Razer's "Project Linda" concept, which was showcased at CES 2018, may be announced as an official product in September with a second-generation model of the Razer Phone.
  • The concept combines the Razer Phone with a laptop dock with both devices working together to provide an enhanced user experience.
  • Razer's CEO has hinted that Project Linda may be in development for release.


"Project Linda," the smartphone-computer concept that wowed audiences at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this month, may be a market reality by September.

Project Linda comes from the gaming company Razer. It combines the company's Razer Phone, a mobile device with high-refresh rate display and a gargantuan battery, with a laptop dock. Razer expects such a device combination will be the go-to electronics product of the future.

A recent report by the French blog Frandroid claims Razer may release a Razer Phone 2 update model as part of Project Linda later in 2018. GSM Arena noted a September release could align with the IFA conference, where many companies announce and showcase products typically released in the latter part of the year.

While details about a Razer Phone 2 and Project Linda launch are not confirmed, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan recently hinted on Twitter (in a response to popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee) that there may be some advancement in the product's development.

With regards to Project Linda, the Razer Phone is intended to function as a trackpad, speaker system and second screen for its laptop dock, while the laptop can project Android apps from the phone to its 13.3-inch screen and can charge the handset while it's docked.

There is no word on what Project Linda would officially be called, should it release to market, or how much it would cost.

