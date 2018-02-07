Tech :  The reviews of 'Fifty Shades Freed' are in, and even kinky ice cream can't save this dud

news

Critics are pummeling "Fifty Shades Freed," the latest installment in the "Fifty Shades" series, ahead of its release on Friday.

The third movie (and last?) in the franchise finds newlyweds Christian and Anastasia's marriage uprooted by outside forces.

It currently has a 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, with more reviews sure to come.

We've reached the third entry in the "Fifty Shades" phenomenon, the supposed finale of a trilogy. As expected, critics are tearing apart the movie in brutal and hilarious fashion, pointing out its desperate attempts to remind us what made the series popular in the first place.

For "Freed," that seems to include a kinky ice cream scene that critics can't get enough of.

The movie follows newly married Christian (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) as their marriage is threatened by the past.

It currently sits at a dismal 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, and more terrible reviews are sure to come. The last two movies — 2015's "Fifty Shades of Grey" and last year's "Fifty Shades Darker" — ended up with 25% and 10% Rotten Tomatoes scores, respectively.

It would appear that this series just can't free itself of negative opinions. Check out some of the first reviews below:

"While the first film in the series did most of the legwork in wrestling the source material into something that would sit right with a wider, more woke, audience, the last in the series seems to focus entirely on keeping the fans satisfied. And at this point, they’re basically the only ones likely to still be around."

Anna Hartley, The Wrap

"...where the first film’s sex scenes, however tame in the grand scheme of things, were integral to setting the terms and tone of the relationship under scrutiny, by this point they’re mostly just (very) attractive digressions..."

Guy Lodge, Variety

"...this lighter approach to sexual intercourse seems to lift the spirits of the characters along with the tone."

Manuela Lazic, Indiewire

"At different points the filmmakers explore Ana’s newfound identity as billionaire heiress and Christian’s discomfort with prospect of fatherhood, but they never do so with any coherence or all-encompassing theme."

Ben Croll, Screen Daily

"Seriously, is this the best we can offer adults who don’t want to watch Marvel movies? Given that the Fifty flicks have so far grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide, the answer seems to be yes."

Jordan Mintzer, The Hollywood Reporter

"Unbelievably, the spectacle of Dornan and Johnson using each other as ice-cream bowls ranks as only the second strangest scene in Fifty Shades Freed."

Leigh Paatsch, Herald Sun