Tech :  The Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards dead at 74

Dennis Edwards, the lead singer of the legendary Motown group The Tempations, has died at the age of 74.

Edwards, a Detroit native, died in Chicago on Friday, though his family did not reveal a cause of death. He would have been 75 on Saturday.

Edwards, a Detroit native, died in Chicago on Friday, though his family did not reveal a cause of death. He would have been 75 on Saturday.

Edwards joined The Temptations from The Contours, another Motown group, in 1968. He sang on a string of The Temptations' hit songs throughout the '60s and '70s, including "Cloud Nine" and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," both of which won Grammy Awards for the group.

He left and returned to The Temptations numerous times through his career. In 1984, he left the group to launch a solo career with the album "Don’t Look Any Further," which reached No. 2 on the Billboard R&B charts.

Edwards was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of The Temptations in 1989.

