Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The top 10 movies people talked, argued, and obsessed about online in 2017


Tech The top 10 movies people talked, argued, and obsessed about online in 2017

  • Published:

The data has been crunched — these are the movies we talked about the most online in 2017.

Yes, "Baywatch" is in the top 10 (we didn't say they were all good movies). play

Yes, "Baywatch" is in the top 10 (we didn't say they were all good movies).

(Paramount Pictures)

As the year comes to a close it’s time to look through all the online noise of 2017 (and there was a whole lot) and figure out the movies that got people talking the most.

Through data collected on over 600,000 sites across mobile, video, web, and social media, marketing company Amobee has come up with these titles as the top 10.

Many were box-office hits, including a lot of superhero movies — but one was also the new "Baywatch."

These are the movies we all talked, argued, and obsessed about online:

10. “Get Out”

10. “Get Out” play

10. “Get Out”

(Universal)


9. “Thor: Ragnarok”

9. “Thor: Ragnarok” play

9. “Thor: Ragnarok”

(Marvel)


8. “Beauty and the Beast”

8. “Beauty and the Beast” play

8. “Beauty and the Beast”

(Disney)


7. “Logan”

7. “Logan” play

7. “Logan”

(20th Century Fox)


6. “Baywatch”

6. “Baywatch” play

6. “Baywatch”

(Paramount)


5. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

5. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” play

5. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

(Marvel)


4. “Justice League”

4. “Justice League” play

4. “Justice League”

(Warner Bros.)


3. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

3. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” play

3. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

(Chuck Zlotnick/Sony Pictures Entertainment)


2. “Wonder Woman”

2. “Wonder Woman” play

2. “Wonder Woman”

(Warner Bros. Pictures)


1. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

1. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” play

1. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

(Lucasfilm)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech A sleep expert explains what happens to your body and brain if you...bullet
2 Tech The 10 best smartphones you can buy right now - ranked by pricebullet
3 Tech What scientists think aliens could actually look likebullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Apple's battery apology could be its most important ever (AAPL)
Demonstrators gather for People's Climate March in Washington in April 2017.
Tech Here's what the US actually agreed to in the Paris climate deal
President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate accord, arguing the deal would have led to an insignificant global temperature drop.
Tech 5 claims Trump used to justify pulling the US out of the Paris Agreement — and the reality
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son
Tech SoftBank's big, discounted Uber deal is going through — and it's going to invest another $1.25 billion on top of that