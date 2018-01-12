Tech :  There's a giant 65-inch 4K OLED TV hiding inside this rectangular box and watching it magically 'roll out' will blow your mind

news

Before we say anything, behold LG's 65-inch 4K OLED rollable TV emerge from this unassuming rectangular white box:

Hidden TVs that emerge from an enclosure aren't actually new. But a TV that rolls out like a poster from a relatively small rectangular box is new, and it's only possible with a flexible OLED display.

There are two main benefits that LG's rollable TV concept brings to the table.

First, no matter how much TVs are the center of the modern living room, some find them be eyesores against their living room's decor. Those who don't like the look of their TV when it's off will find value in LG's rollable TV that can roll itself into its rectangular home until it's needed again.

Of course, the giant, rectangular case might not be to everyone's taste, especially those who favor a classical or antique aesthetic.

Secondly, you can adjust the height of the TV for certain types of content – mostly movies – that aren't filmed in the typical 16:9 aspect ratio of most TVs. For example, you've surely come across something called "letterboxing." It's when a movie is sandwiched between two black bars above and below the picture. It happens because many movies aren't filmed in the typical 16:9 TV aspect ratio.

LG's rollable TV can roll itself down to the native aspect ratio of the movie you're watching, thus eliminating those letterboxing black bars. It's true that letterboxing isn't a pressing problem to solve, but if it can be solved, then why not? Here it is after rolling down to eliminate letterboxing:

What's impressive, too, is that the rollable OLED panel looks just as good as a regular stiff OLED panel. You'd think that the rolling feature would come with some sort of compromise in picture quality, but that's apparently not the case.

LG invested in OLED technology decades before any other company. Now, with this giant, rollable TV, LG is showing the payoff of all that investment.