Tech :  There's a theory for why Prince William always holds George's hand in public while Kate looks after Charlotte — and experts on royals say it could be true

In public appearances, Prince William is nearly always seen holding Prince George's hand, while Kate looks after Princess Charlotte.

An expert on parenting told the Daily Mail she thinks it's to prepare George to become king.

An expert on parenting told the Daily Mail she thinks it's to prepare George to become king.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are some of the most down-to-earth royals — yet in some ways, they appear firmly traditional.

Ever wondered why in photos Prince William is always holding George's hand, while Kate holds Princess Charlotte? Jasmine Peters, an expert on relationships, thinks it's all part of preparing George to become king.

"Fathers are typically responsible for the disciplinary actions, redirection, protection, and provision of the family," she told the Daily Mail.

"It is not uncommon to see a father with his son to set the foundation of what his role and responsibilities will be in life with a family," she said. "It is often believed that it takes a man to raise a boy to be a man. If you look at the pictures it clearly reflects this common belief."

Describing the duke and duchess as "instinctive" parents, Peters continued: "Yes, it could reflect that Kate and William are traditional, but it also reflects the importance of the bond created between father and son and mother and daughter that they both treasure and hold dearly as responsible and loving parents."

"Children often equate their worth to the parent that looks like them," she added.

To test Peters' theory, Business Insider spoke to two royal commentators.

"Every parent raises their child in his or her way," Robert Jobson, an expert on royals who wrote the best-seller "Diana: Closely Guarded Secret," told Business Insider. "It usually comes down to the relationship between the individual child and parent as to who takes the lead in a particular relationship. But in William and George's case, it may be different."

Jobson added: "William, after all, is the only person — apart from the queen and Prince Charles — on the planet who knows what it's like to be the direct heir in line to the British throne, and only he knows what is expected of him. Therefore, perhaps it makes sense he takes the lead in that particular relationship when in public."

As you delve back into the photo archive, you can see a pattern emerging.

William was also the parent to take George to his first day at the Thomas's Battersea co-ed prep school, which costs £6,000 ($8,100) a term, in London in September.

William Hanson, a British manners and etiquette coach who often comments on royal protocol, told Business Insider: "Whether the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have knowingly chosen to look after their children in public in this way is unknown, but it is certainly a nice, subtle nod to the lineage and line of succession that is key to the British royal family."