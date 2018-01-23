Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  These 6 electric cars will pose the biggest threat to Tesla's Model 3 (TSLA)


Tech These 6 electric cars will pose the biggest threat to Tesla's Model 3 (TSLA)

  • Published:

Tesla's Model 3 will have to compete with the Nissan Leaf, Chevy Bolt, and BMW Mini E in the coming years.

Volkswagen plans to release its I.D. crossover SUV in 2020. play

Volkswagen plans to release its I.D. crossover SUV in 2020.

(Volkswagen)

  • Tesla has struggled to hit its production goals for the Model 3.
  • As Tesla struggles to deliver on its first mass-market electric car, a number of other brands are updating models they have been able to produce reliably or revealing upcoming electric cars that will compete with the Model 3 in the near future.
  • They include the 2018 Nissan Leaf, BMW Mini E, and Volkswagen I.D.


After receiving hundreds of thousands of pre-orders for its much-hyped Model 3 electric sedan, Tesla has struggled to build and deliver the car on time. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company didn't come close to meeting its 2017 Model 3 production goals, and it doesn't seem like the company will master the production process for the car anytime soon.

As Tesla struggles to deliver on its first mass-market electric car, a number of other brands are updating models they have been able to produce reliably or revealing upcoming electric cars that will compete with the Model 3 in the near future.

Here are six cars Tesla may have to worry about in the coming years.

1. 2018 Nissan Leaf

1. 2018 Nissan Leaf play

1. 2018 Nissan Leaf

(Nissan)

Nissan will release the 2018 model of its Leaf early in the year. The car will start at $29,990.



Nissan focused on enhancing the driving experience with the 2018 model.

Nissan focused on enhancing the driving experience with the 2018 model. play

Nissan focused on enhancing the driving experience with the 2018 model.

(Nissan)

The car will have features, like enhanced autopilot and braking systems, that were designed to make the driving experience more painless.



2. 2018 Chevy Bolt

2. 2018 Chevy Bolt play

2. 2018 Chevy Bolt

(Chevrolet)

General Motors surprised many in 2015 by releasing an affordable electric vehicle, the Chevy Bolt, before Tesla. The 2018 Bolt starts at $37,495.



The 2018 Bolt will be slightly different from the 2017 model.

The 2018 Bolt will be slightly different from the 2017 model. play

The 2018 Bolt will be slightly different from the 2017 model.

(Chevrolet)

New features include a heated steering wheel and sliding sun visor for the driver and front passenger.



3. BMW Mini E

3. BMW Mini E play

3. BMW Mini E

(BMW)

BMW has said it will launch 12 electric cars by 2025, including its Mini E, which is scheduled to hit dealerships in 2019.



BMW hasn't released many details about the car.

BMW hasn't released many details about the car. play

BMW hasn't released many details about the car.

(BMW)

While the company hasn't released specs for the car, we do know that, unlike previous models, the Mini E won't have any chrome.



4. Subaru's all-electric crossover

4. Subaru's all-electric crossover play

4. Subaru's all-electric crossover

(Subaru)

Subaru may release an all-electric crossover by 2021, but very little is known about the car at the moment. In August 2016, a Subaru spokesperson told Automotive News that if the company ends up building an electric car, it would probably build it on its Global Platform, like the 2017 Subaru Impreza, pictured above.



But an "electrified" vehicle may come sooner.

But an "electrified" vehicle may come sooner. play

But an "electrified" vehicle may come sooner.

(Jae C. Hong / AP)

Subaru told Cars.com in November 2017 that the company will have an "electrified vehicle" on the market at some point in 2018, though it may be a hybrid.



5. Volvo's first all-electric car

5. Volvo's first all-electric car play

5. Volvo's first all-electric car

(Volvo)

Volvo plans to produce its first all-electric car in 2019.



The vehicle is part of a larger trend for Volvo.

The vehicle is part of a larger trend for Volvo. play

The vehicle is part of a larger trend for Volvo.

(Volvo)

The company said it wants to sell one million electric cars by 2025. Its first fully-electric car will be a version of the XC40 SUV. The company has said it will be able to travel more than 200 miles per charge and will likely cost between $35,000 and $40,000.



6. Volkswagen I.D. Crozz

6. Volkswagen I.D. Crozz play

6. Volkswagen I.D. Crozz

(Volkswagen)

Volkswagen will release its I.D. crossover SUV in 2020.



The car will have advanced tech features.

The car will have advanced tech features. play

The car will have advanced tech features.

(Volkswagen)

Volkswagen's concept version of the I.D. Crozz has self-driving system, so it's possible there will be some element of semi-autonomous technology in the production version.

The company has also said the car will be able to travel more than 200 miles per charge.



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Samsung's Galaxy S9 may not have an in-display fingerprint scanner...bullet
2 SoftBank Uber's highest investor advises the car-booking company to...bullet
3 Tech Mercedes and BMW are rolling out a subscription service for...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Researchers analyzed more than a dozen studies on how marijuana affects your heart — here's what they found
null
Tech AI-powered smartphones and the features that will make you want to buy them
null
Tech Trump just dealt a major blow to the fastest-growing job market in the US
Stripe cofounders Patrick and John Collison
Tech $9 billion startup Stripe drops bitcoin support because it doesn't make sense as a means of payment