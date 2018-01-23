Tech :  These 6 electric cars will pose the biggest threat to Tesla's Model 3 (TSLA)

news

Tesla has struggled to hit its production goals for the Model 3.

As Tesla struggles to deliver on its first mass-market electric car, a number of other brands are updating models they have been able to produce reliably or revealing upcoming electric cars that will compete with the Model 3 in the near future.

They include the 2018 Nissan Leaf, BMW Mini E, and Volkswagen I.D.



Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company didn't come close to meeting its 2017 Model 3 production goals, and it doesn't seem like the company will master the production process for the car anytime soon.

Here are six cars Tesla may have to worry about in the coming years.

1. 2018 Nissan Leaf

Nissan will release the 2018 model of its Leaf early in the year. The car will start at $29,990.

Nissan focused on enhancing the driving experience with the 2018 model.

The car will have features, like enhanced autopilot and braking systems, that were designed to make the driving experience more painless.

2. 2018 Chevy Bolt

General Motors surprised many in 2015 by releasing an affordable electric vehicle, the Chevy Bolt, before Tesla. The 2018 Bolt starts at $37,495.

The 2018 Bolt will be slightly different from the 2017 model.

New features include a heated steering wheel and sliding sun visor for the driver and front passenger.

3. BMW Mini E

BMW has said it will launch 12 electric cars by 2025, including its Mini E, which is scheduled to hit dealerships in 2019.

BMW hasn't released many details about the car.

While the company hasn't released specs for the car, we do know that, unlike previous models, the Mini E won't have any chrome.

4. Subaru's all-electric crossover

Subaru may release an all-electric crossover by 2021, but very little is known about the car at the moment. In August 2016, a Subaru spokesperson told Automotive News that if the company ends up building an electric car, it would probably build it on its Global Platform, like the 2017 Subaru Impreza, pictured above.

But an "electrified" vehicle may come sooner.

Subaru told Cars.com in November 2017 that the company will have an "electrified vehicle" on the market at some point in 2018, though it may be a hybrid.

5. Volvo's first all-electric car

Volvo plans to produce its first all-electric car in 2019.

The vehicle is part of a larger trend for Volvo.

The company said it wants to sell one million electric cars by 2025. Its first fully-electric car will be a version of the XC40 SUV. The company has said it will be able to travel more than 200 miles per charge and will likely cost between $35,000 and $40,000.

6. Volkswagen I.D. Crozz

Volkswagen will release its I.D. crossover SUV in 2020.

The car will have advanced tech features.

Volkswagen's concept version of the I.D. Crozz has self-driving system, so it's possible there will be some element of semi-autonomous technology in the production version.

The company has also said the car will be able to travel more than 200 miles per charge.