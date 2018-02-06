Home > Business Insider > Tech >

These clip-on attachments for shoes combine inline skates with skis


Tech These clip-on attachments for shoes combine inline skates with skis

  Published:
  • Snowfeet is an attachment that turns any pair of shoes into inline skates for the snow slopes.
  • They're much lighter than normal skis or snowboards, giving the user much more freedom of movement.
  • A pair of Snowfeet costs £100 and comes in either a red or black colour.

Skiing just got a lot cooler.

These are Snowfeet, an attachment for your shoes that combines skiing and inline skating. The user simply straps the Snowfeet onto their boots to turn them into inline skates for the snow slopes. Being lighter than normal skis and snowboards, it gives the user much more freedom to move.

However, creators of Snowfeet say that it is more difficult to turn and stop than regular skis and recommend that Snowfeet should not be used on steep snow slopes.

They come in two colours - red and black - and can be bought for £100.

Produced by David Ibekwe.

