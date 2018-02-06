Tech :  These clip-on attachments for shoes combine inline skates with skis

news

Snowfeet is an attachment that turns any pair of shoes into inline skates for the snow slopes.

They're much lighter than normal skis or snowboards, giving the user much more freedom of movement.

A pair of Snowfeet costs £100 and comes in either a red or black colour.

Skiing just got a lot cooler.

However, creators of Snowfeet say that it is more difficult to turn and stop than regular skis and recommend that Snowfeet should not be used on steep snow slopes.

Produced by David Ibekwe.