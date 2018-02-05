Tech :  These electric wires are made with paint — so you can do things like draw a working light switch onto the wall

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

London-based Bare Conductive makes paint that conducts electricity. It's called electric paint and it can be used on a variety of surfaces including paper, plastic, wood, cardboard, or glass.

Electric paint uses carbon to conduct electricity.

"Inside of this liquid, there are lots of small particles of carbon. When the liquid dries, those particles get closer together," Bare Conductive CEO and cofounder Matt Johnson told Business Insider. "When the liquid dries, those particles get closer together over which the electricity can flow."

Electric paint is used with a circuit board which can then be connected to a computer or a switch. The paint acts as a sensor for the device.

Since its launch in 2009, Bare Conductive has sold over 200,000 products and the paint has been at the core of several creative projects, like an interactive wall, a music play table, or a sound mural.

You can get electric paint in a £6 tube or a £18 jar which lets you paint almost a square metre. They also sell kits with printed sensors, cables, and circuit boards.

