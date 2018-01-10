Tech :  These exoskeletons are making the world easier to navigate

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

These seven exoskeletons are helpful for work and everyday life.

#1

You can literally take this seat anywhere. The Chairless Chair is a tool you can lean on. When locked, it can be rested on.

#2

Lowe's is giving its workers " target="_blank"Iron Man suits." It makes carrying heavy loads easier. Lowe's worked with Virginia Tech on the project.

#3

Ford assembly line workers are testing EksoVest. It helps reduce injury from repetitive tasks.

#4

This exoskeleton can help people with paraplegia walk. "Phoenix" was designed by suitX. suitX calls it "the world's lightest and most advanced exoskeleton."

#5

This robotic glove is helping some people with paralysis. The Exo-Glove is a wearable soft robot. The motion of your wrist controls the fingers. Users can lift and grasp things up to a pound.

#6

This suit gives you super strength. suitX makes 5 types of modular suits. They help reduce workloads of the user.

#7

Ekso exoskeletons can help people with paraplegia walk again. It's a robot that adds power to your hips and knees.

