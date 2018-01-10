Home > Business Insider > Tech >

These 'Magnetic Games' feature 'slime-eating magnets' and other magnetic experiments




  Published:

YouTuber Mirko Pafundi makes videos about one thing... magnets! His page, Magnetic Games, features over 100 magnetic experiments and games.



His page features over 100 magnetic experiments and games. He makes ASMR videos of magnets, and he has some levitation tricks up his sleeve. He also combines magnets with slime. Neodymium magnets are strong enough to attract magnetic slime. Pafundi shows how to make the magnetic slime on his channel. All you need is white glue, borax, magnetite powder, and hot water. He needed one pound of slime to cover the magnets completely. Pafundi also uses magnetic putty.

MAGnificent!

