Tech :  These monster machines are changing the world of construction

These monster machines are changing the world of construction


We rounded up some of the biggest machines that make construction more efficient.

6 monster machines that are changing construction:

#1 The ScreedSaver BOSS 240 smoothes out concrete using rollers and blades. It uses GPS to ensure accuracy.

#2 The Hunklinger makes bricklaying much quicker. It lays 1,000 bricks of any size and shape per hour!

#3 This $100 million monstrous excavator can dig up 240,000 tons of rock a day. The excavator is 310 feet tall and weighs 15,500 tons. It was built to remove coal and excess rock from mines.

#4 The BMM300 rolls out brick after brick.

#5 This road-building machine rolls out bricks like a carpet. As the RPS6 Roadprinter rolls backward, gravity brings the bricks flat to rest on the ground. This creates a perfect brick road.

#6 This 6,700-ton monster machine was digging under Seattle for years. "Bertha" the boring machine
has a 57.5-foot diameter. The machine was designed to dig a two-mile-long highway tunnel.



