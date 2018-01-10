Home > Business Insider > Tech >

These photos show how Southern California has been devastated by mudslides that killed at least 15 people

A powerful storm unleashed destruction in Montecito, Santa Barbara, on Tuesday.

A section of the Union Pacific Railroad is blocked by debris after a mudslide in Montecito, California.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout/Reuters)

At least 15 people have died from massive mudslides in a wealthy Southern California region early Tuesday morning.

A heavy storm triggered flash floods and unleashed debris in Montecito, Santa Barbara, around 2.30 a.m. local time (PST), the LA Times reported.

As Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown told reporters on Tuesday night: "The best way I can describe it is it looked like a World War One battlefield."

Take a look at the harrowing scenes below.

A heavy storm in the region triggered flash floods and unleashed debris. The region was especially vulnerable after a series of wildfires. This smashed car on Montecito's Hot Springs Road, is a small part of of the destruction in the area.

(Daniel Dreifuss/AP)


Trees were torn from their roots, houses and cars were destroyed, and people were covered in mud as debris surged down empty streets. This woman was caught up in the chaos, and had to be rescued from a collapsed house.

(Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via Reuters)


As of Tuesday night, at least 25 people were injured, and some 300 others trapped in their homes because of the storm.

(Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via Reuters)


Here, a search dog looks for victims inside a damaged house.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout/Reuters)


People's cars got smashed in by fallen trees, which were knocked in the wind and mud flows.



Debris flowed into car parks. The car on the left, covered in debris, is floating on a mixture of mud and water.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout/Reuters)


Some cars were left floating along flooded freeways, while emergency services did their best to get to affected areas.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout/Reuters)


This sunken area of road was totally filled with mud and, making it impossible to pass..

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout/Reuters)


The Union Pacific Railroad — which operates routes from Chicago to New Orleans — was also blocked by mud.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout/Reuters)

Train tracks between Santa Barbara and Oxnard, a city west of Los Angeles, were closed, Amtrak's Southern California service tweeted on Tuesday night.



Locals did their best to get around despite all the obstacles.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout)


Oprah Winfrey, who owns a house in Montecito, shared footage of the mud and helicopter rescuers.

Celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Rob Lowe and Patrick Stewart also live in the wealthy Santa Barbara area.



These aerial images show how bad the scene looked from above.



The Ventura County Aviation Unit shared this video of a rescue mission, where one of its air squads located a victim who was swept away in their car.



Search and rescue operations continued through the night. Some agencies are planning more aerial operations, like the one below, in the morning to get more trapped people out of their homes.





