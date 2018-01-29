Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  These renders show what Apple might have planned for the next iPad


Tech These renders show what Apple might have planned for the next iPad

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Designer Martin Hajek's vision for the new iPad looks a lot like the iPhone X.

null play

null

(Martin Hajek)

Apple may reveal a redesigned iPad later this year.

The latest rumors indicate that Apple plans to incorporate some of the features of the iPhone X into the new iPad — namely, Face ID, no home button, and slimmer bezels.

Designer Martin Hajek took inspiration from all the rumors so far and created 3D renders of what he's calling the "iPad X." The renders are by no means official, but until Apple unveils the new iPad, they could give us a solid idea of what's coming.

This is a redesigned 12.9-inch iPad Pro. From the back, it looks pretty similar to the iPad Pro you can buy right now — except for the iPhone X-style vertically-oriented camera.

This is a redesigned 12.9-inch iPad Pro. From the back, it looks pretty similar to the iPad Pro you can buy right now — except for the iPhone X-style vertically-oriented camera. play

This is a redesigned 12.9-inch iPad Pro. From the back, it looks pretty similar to the iPad Pro you can buy right now — except for the iPhone X-style vertically-oriented camera.

(Martin Hajek)


From the side, this iPad looks a lot like the iPhone X — it features the same rounded corners and stainless steel edges.

From the side, this iPad looks a lot like the iPhone X — it features the same rounded corners and stainless steel edges. play

From the side, this iPad looks a lot like the iPhone X — it features the same rounded corners and stainless steel edges.

(Martin Hajek)


Plus, it has a notch.

Plus, it has a notch. play

Plus, it has a notch.

(Martin Hajek)


Like it does on the iPhone X, the notch on the iPad would house Apple's TrueDepth camera system, which includes facial-recognition technology used to power Face ID.

Like it does on the iPhone X, the notch on the iPad would house Apple's TrueDepth camera system, which includes facial-recognition technology used to power Face ID. play

Like it does on the iPhone X, the notch on the iPad would house Apple's TrueDepth camera system, which includes facial-recognition technology used to power Face ID.

(Martin Hajek)


And since this iPad would have Face ID, there would be no need for a home button or the Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

play

(Martin Hajek)


No home button means the screen could be much larger. In Hajek's rendering, the screen takes up almost the entire front of the iPad. However, it's unlikely to be an OLED screen like the iPhone X.

No home button means the screen could be much larger. In Hajek's rendering, the screen takes up almost the entire front of the iPad. However, it's unlikely to be an OLED screen like the iPhone X. play

No home button means the screen could be much larger. In Hajek's rendering, the screen takes up almost the entire front of the iPad. However, it's unlikely to be an OLED screen like the iPhone X.

(Martin Hajek)

Source: Bloomberg



While there's no guarantee this is what the new iPad will look like, Apple is almost certain to release a new version in 2018. According to Bloomberg, a new iPad is coming by the end of this year.

While there's no guarantee this is what the new iPad will look like, Apple is almost certain to release a new version in 2018. According to Bloomberg, a new iPad is coming by the end of this year. play

While there's no guarantee this is what the new iPad will look like, Apple is almost certain to release a new version in 2018. According to Bloomberg, a new iPad is coming by the end of this year.

(Martin Hajek)

Source: Bloomberg



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech 'Blue Planet II' producers discovered life where we didn’t know it...bullet
2 Tech Here are all the winners of the 2018 Grammy Awardsbullet
3 Tech How Ghanaian drivers may be cheating Uber and car ownersbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Dell CEO Michael Dell
Tech Dell might sell itself to VMWare in a massive deal (VMW)
null
Tech This adorable underwater creature is capable of regenerating body parts — including its brain
global app downloads by store
Tech Global app downloads broke a record in Q4 (AAPL, GOOGL, GOOG)
null
Tech After dominating Sundance for 2 years, Netflix and Amazon bought 0 movies at the festival — insiders told us why