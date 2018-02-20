Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  This couple invented a clever piece of luggage so you'll never have to check your bags again — here's how it works


Tech This couple invented a clever piece of luggage so you'll never have to check your bags again — here's how it works

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A startup is designing a sleek new luggage brand for savvy travelers.

null play

null

(Wool & Oak)

Over the past two years, Johnathan Webster has taken nearly 60 flights and successfully avoided one bane of airline travel: checking his luggage.

Webster and his wife, Gizem Mut-Webster, have evaded checking luggage on flights since they backpacked through Europe in college. As students traveling on a restricted budget, they took issue with the stringent bag policies and punishing luggage fees enforced by many airlines.

They began to brainstorm a clever solution: What if they created a luggage brand that not only looked sleek but could defy those policies?

The result is Wool & Oak, a two-year-old company that creates stylish, modular luggage designed to get around airline bag policies. The brand's most recent product, which debuted on Tuesday, is a two-part duffel backpack that can neatly be disguised as a single carry-on item.

Here's what it looks like and how it works.

Looks pretty much like a regular backpack, right?

Looks pretty much like a regular backpack, right? play

Looks pretty much like a regular backpack, right?

(Wool & Oak)


But once you're on a flight, Wool & Oak's bag handily unzips into two parts.

But once you're on a flight, Wool &amp; Oak's bag handily unzips into two parts. play

But once you're on a flight, Wool & Oak's bag handily unzips into two parts.

(Wool & Oak)


In an interview with Business Insider, Webster said his intention in creating a luggage brand was to offer a set of bags to make traveling easier.

In an interview with Business Insider, Webster said his intention in creating a luggage brand was to offer a set of bags to make traveling easier. play

In an interview with Business Insider, Webster said his intention in creating a luggage brand was to offer a set of bags to make traveling easier.

(Wool & Oak)


One of the brand's draws is that it allows travelers to bring multiple bags disguised as a single one aboard a flight so they can avoid paying high baggage fees.

One of the brand's draws is that it allows travelers to bring multiple bags disguised as a single one aboard a flight so they can avoid paying high baggage fees. play

One of the brand's draws is that it allows travelers to bring multiple bags disguised as a single one aboard a flight so they can avoid paying high baggage fees.

(Wool & Oak)


Webster says he's used the bags to store as much as two weeks' worth of luggage. He estimates he's saved hundreds of dollars in luggage fees — many airlines charge about $25 or more to check a bag.

Webster says he's used the bags to store as much as two weeks' worth of luggage. He estimates he's saved hundreds of dollars in luggage fees — many airlines charge about $25 or more to check a bag. play

Webster says he's used the bags to store as much as two weeks' worth of luggage. He estimates he's saved hundreds of dollars in luggage fees — many airlines charge about $25 or more to check a bag.

(Wool & Oak)

Source: FareCompare



Most airlines' policies allow only one carry-on bag and one personal item. Wool & Oak's bag is designed to let travelers carry just one piece of luggage onto the plane. "I haven't been caught yet," Webster said.

Most airlines' policies allow only one carry-on bag and one personal item. Wool &amp; Oak's bag is designed to let travelers carry just one piece of luggage onto the plane. "I haven't been caught yet," Webster said. play

Most airlines' policies allow only one carry-on bag and one personal item. Wool & Oak's bag is designed to let travelers carry just one piece of luggage onto the plane. "I haven't been caught yet," Webster said.

(Wool & Oak)


Airlines often attempt to eke out extra money from customers through add-on charges. Packing luggage strategically — and making sure carry-on bags are within an airline's weight and height restrictions — helps travelers avoid unnecessary fees.

Airlines often attempt to eke out extra money from customers through add-on charges. Packing luggage strategically — and making sure carry-on bags are within an airline's weight and height restrictions — helps travelers avoid unnecessary fees. play

Airlines often attempt to eke out extra money from customers through add-on charges. Packing luggage strategically — and making sure carry-on bags are within an airline's weight and height restrictions — helps travelers avoid unnecessary fees.

(Wool & Oak)

Source: New York Times



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Snap CEO Evan Spiegel sold $50 million in Snap stock — his first...bullet
2 Tech Bill Gates reveals the 2 reasons he's giving away his $90 billion...bullet
3 Tech We found the stunt doubles who made Black Panther's amazing...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

last men in aleppo grasshopper films final
Tech The Syrian producer of Oscar-nominated doc 'Last Men in Aleppo' had his visa rejected and can't attend the Academy Awards
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, lives in Palo Alto, California.
Tech Silicon Valley is so expensive, people who make $400,000 a year think they are middle class
Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Tech The meteoric rise of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, in photos (GOOG, GOOGL)
A picture of Neptune taken by the Voyager 2 spacecraft, showing a since-vanished dark storm.
Tech A giant, years-long storm on Neptune is disappearing — and it's being caught on camera for the first time