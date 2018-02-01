Tech :  This new Samsung Galaxy S9 render looks super close to a real device

news

New renders of the Galaxy S9 show a more realistic view of what the upcoming device will probably look like.

The image incorporates all the rumors we've heard about the Galaxy S9, including its dual-lens camera and a new placement for the fingerprint scanner.

Overall, the Galaxy S9 likely won't look much different than the current Galaxy S8 smartphone.



New renders of the Samsung Galaxy S9 have surfaced, giving us a more realistic look at the upcoming smartphone.

The renders were posted by accessories maker dbrand, marketing its custom design skins of the Galaxy S9. Third-party accessory manufacturers often get schematics of smartphones before they launch, which allows them to draft up, fairly accurate renders of unreleased devices. We first saw the renders on SlashGear.

The images show the front and back of a black handset that looks very similar to the current Galaxy S8 smartphone, but lines up with everything we've heard about the Galaxy S9 so far.

The device shown in the renders is likely the larger Galaxy S9+ model, which is rumored to feature a dual-lens camera setup. The smaller Galaxy S9 is expected to feature a single-lens camera.

The renders also show how Samsung would move the location of the fingerprint scanner on the back from the phone, from being to the right of the camera module to below the camera module. This would be a welcome change for customers, who criticized the fingerprint scanner placement on both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8.

The last Galaxy S9 leak that got attention looked a bit like a rough sketch but does resemble the new render.

Of course, all of these renderings are still just rumors, even if they do line up with what we believe Samsung will announce this month. Samsung will unveil Galaxy S9 on February 25, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC). According to Evan Blass, the device will be available for pre-order starting March 1 and will likely go on sale March 16, but we'll get official confirmation for those dates at the February 25 event.