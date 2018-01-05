Tech :  This year you'll finally be able to stream the Golden Globes — here's how

news

The 75th Golden Globes airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

The show will stream live on NBC's app and website for cable subscribers.

Non-cable subscribers can stream the show on subscription services including DirecTV Now, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC, and there are a variety of ways to stream the broadcast online.

In previous years, NBC did not live-stream the Globes, as its contract with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association didn't include streaming rights.

But for this year's show, NBC negotiated with the HFPA to allow the network to stream the show for the first time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Non-cable subscribers can stream the show on subscription services including DirecTV Now, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV. If you have a cable provider, you can access the live stream on NBC's app or website with your cable login.

The HFPA and Dick Clark Productions, the Globes' producers, are also streaming the show's two-hour red carpet event on Facebook, starting at 6 p.m. EST on Sunday.

NBC's "Late Night" host Seth Meyers will host the awards show.

Guillermo Del Toro's film "The Shape of Water" led all nominees for the show with a total of seven nods, while HBO's "Big Little Lies" picked up the most nominations (six) for a TV series.