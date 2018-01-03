Tech :  'Today' coanchor Hoda Kotb says NBC isn't paying her close to 'Matt Lauer money' — and her salary is reportedly less than 1/3 what he made

news

On Tuesday, NBC announced that Hoda Kotb would permanently replace Matt Lauer as coanchor of "Today."

According to a Page Six report, Kotb's salary is about $18 million less than Lauer's was.

Kotb told People she wouldn't be making "Matt Lauer money."

On Tuesday, NBC announced that Hoda Kotb would join coanchor Savannah Guthrie as the permanent replacement for Matt Lauer on the "Today" show. But her salary won't compare to his.

"I’m not making Matt Lauer money," Kotb told People. "Not even close.”

Kotb, who has been with the network since 1998, had been filling in for Lauer since he was fired from NBC in November for "inappropriate sexual behavior." Kotb has also cohosted the fourth hour of "Today" with Kathie Lee Gifford since 2008, and will continue to do so moving forward, according to NBC.

Page Six reports (citing "NBC sources") that Kotb will make the same as Guthrie: $7 million per year. At the time of his firing, Lauer was making $25 million a year. The salary difference brings to mind the substantial gender wage gap in the United States.

But Kotb doesn't seem too bothered by the disparity.

“I think the whole money thing for me, I’ve always been sort of — I know it sounds ridiculous that I’m going to say this, but I really have done jobs I liked for the job I liked because I never wanted to be happy every other Friday on pay day," she told People. "Like, I didn’t want that to be the happy day."